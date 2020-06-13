Pallid sturgeon have been caught in the Elkhorn and other rivers outside their normal range recently.
Kirk Steffensen, Missouri River program manager at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said last year’s floods enabled the prehistoric-like fish to go beyond their usual boundaries.
One was caught in the Elkhorn River near Broken Bridge in Norfolk by Ryan Webbert in early May.
“At first we were catching catfish, then all of a sudden I see my pole do a really big bend. It almost broke, I heard it crack. It didn’t feel like a catfish,” Webbert said. “When I reeled it in, I thought it was a gar at first.
“When I pulled it up, I realized it wasn’t.”
Webbert said he was surprised to see a pallid sturgeon at the end of his line.
“I don’t think anyone around here has caught a pallid before,” Webbert said.
Webbert knew it was endangered, so he released it right away. He had time to quickly measure the fish, though, and it came in at 4½ feet and Webbert estimated it weighed about 8 pounds.
What a thrill.
Reading about Webbert’s exploits is a good reminder of how much fun fishing can be. It is probably a once-in-a-lifetime catch in the Elkhorn River, although there also have been reports of one caught near Stanton, according to the Game and Parks.
That’s one of the fun things about fishing. Just about every time one spends a morning or afternoon fishing, there are stories to tell.
Not only about the fish that were caught — or the ones that got away. It almost never fails, but the one that got away is usually the biggest one of the day.
Fishing doesn’t cost much. And it provides an opportunity for people to bond — or be by themselves. No matter what your age, you can relate your experience to another angler.
It doesn’t matter if the person is 8 or 80, they know the feelings you experienced in your time by the water.
Fishing also provides wonderful memories. Just about everyone probably has a memory of the first time they went fishing. That includes where they went, who they were with and how many fish they caught. Different generations have been fishing together for centuries.
There’s nothing quite like taking a few hours to enjoy the outdoors, get away from work and other stresses.
And just when it seems as though nothing is going to bite, the good fisherman is rewarded for his or her patience. That’s what hooks a person.