It would be hard to imagine a profession right now that would be tougher to encourage young people to enter than law enforcement. It’s also hard to imagine a profession that doesn’t deserve our respect and admiration now more than the police.
In cities all across the United States since last summer, protesters have screamed and thrown objects at uniformed officers. Many of these incidents are recorded on social media. “How do you live with yourself?” is about the most respectful thing said to officers. Oftentimes, police are insulted, attacked with profanity or pelted with rocks, water bottles and other objects. In many situations, it appears the protesters are trying to provoke the police. Sometimes the officers are punched. Then, if the officer strikes back or tries to make an arrest, the protesters blame the police for being the aggressors. Do you think you would be able to remain calm and protect lives and property while someone yells in your face and threatens you?
We know there can be bad police officers. There also are bad teachers, bad news reporters, bad business owners, bad farmers and bad politicians. But is it fair to judge the entire group by the actions of a few?
And like every profession, police make mistakes. And when mistakes are made, those who make the mistakes are held accountable by the same justice system that everyone is subject to.
Many people might remember the show “Cops” that began in 1989 and aired for 25 seasons. In it, viewers got to see firsthand what it was like for cops dealing with criminals. The show returned in 2013 but then was taken off the air last year following George Floyd’s death.
The good thing about watching “Cops” was it enabled millions of Americans to see law enforcement officers and first responders putting their lives on the line to keep peace. But there is a lot more to being a police officer. Officers are on the scene when there is a traffic accident, a house fire, a vandalism, a dispute between neighbors or even a barking dog. They deal with stress daily, usually when people are upset.
Sometimes it might mean arresting a person who had too much to drink. Other times, they pull over someone running late who is speeding.
In the coming days and weeks as more of these high-profile police cases get handled by the courts, cities have been placed on alert. Disappointingly, some politicians have even told protesters to become more forceful.
We support our police. We appreciate all they do and stand behind them, even when it may be one of us who gets a traffic ticket. Where would we be without our police? Not everyone can live in gated communities or hire armed body guards.