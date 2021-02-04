Unscrupulous actions justified?

Trust me, among the things one learns from rubbing shoulders with intellectuals over a long period of years (on college and university campuses) is that they’re prone to penning dissertations on topics of scant consequence as related to the daily unraveling of human events.
Of course, hardly anybody bothers to read what they write anyway, other than colleagues (the NEA-AFT?) entered into the tactical publish or perish sweepstakes.
Scholarly research, you ask? In the interest of full disclosure, it isn’t so much a matter of maintaining a marketplace for the dissemination of usable information as it is of utilizing ink and paper and printing presses BGAC (Before the Golden Age of Computers) for the purpose of influencing promotion and tenure decisions. Moderately comfortable assured salaries and extremely gaudy titles are the typical intellectual’s idea of utopia.
Which — safe from the threat of dismissal for just cause — gives them direct access to the unripened minds of young people who will swallow anything, thereby putting themselves at the mercy of the highly credentialed but not very well educated academic left.
Hence the existence of a one-party campus movement (and getting worse) devoid of a welcoming forum for seasonable debate ... with penalties built in for willful disobedience.
But, the possibility of retaliation doesn’t give irrational intellectual propagandists the right to one’s brain. Weak knees do not an honorable soul (or a patriotic American) make! Lest we forget, there was a time when the accepted consensus of “scholarship” was the belief that the earth was flat, which illustrates why — if we value our lives and our future — we must see the world as it is and take issue with wrongheadedness and wrongdoing.
Which brings to mind a legendary tale (familiar to folks of my vintage but mostly foreign to millennials) based in British folklore dating back to the 13th century — involving Robin Hood and his band of merry robbers who stole from the rich and gave to the poor ... which is in direct contrast to the current brand of scheming outlaws doing the opposite. Indeed, the storied thievery at Sherwood Forest of Nottingham seems hauntingly authentic.
Verily, misery is now on the march in much of the country. Lockdowns and shutdowns are the product of mutually contrived mindlessness — serving to loot businesses and jobs and bank accounts. There’s an apropos saying (perhaps you’ve heard of it) that power corrupts, which by nature renders it unsuitable as a means of dealing with one another? What mode of living is left for those who have been forced to sacrifice livelihoods?
And, the stock market, too, is two-faced — offering a reward on the one hand but bereft of a lifeline on the other. Who inevitably robs from whom is hardly a standard that begets reason and stability. If the excesses and stockpiles of some result in a state of deficiency or poverty hanging over others, society will pay a price — which explains why the social fabric of our nation is unraveling. Will we be able to rebuild from out of the ruins?
Well, that’s what MAGA (Make America Great Again) was all about — returning the booty to those (the forgotten man and woman) who have been defrauded, so to speak, rescuing the country from what self-serving bureaucrats and power brokers have done to it. Regrettably, that effort was not consistent with the theme of modern progressive politics, hence the 2020 election and the installment of a socialist cabal eager to divide the spoils.
Which begs the question: Are there any principles left for people to live by once our history has been rewritten? Our Founders — George Washington and Ben Franklin and others (most of whom were not college bred) — gave freedom a chance.
Can it persist — if the wise and the honest are replaced by the oblivious and the unscrupulous? A government steeped in Machiavellianism is incapable of righting wrongs. It’s corrupt at its core.