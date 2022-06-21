A judge recently dismissed the lawsuit filed by a former University of Nebraska-Lincoln lecturer against the university that alleged administrators violated her rights by removing her from teaching duties for participating in a political protest.
Few might remember that the political protest in question took place in 2017 and that a key element of the dispute — from our perspective — was unprofessional behavior on the part of the lecturer.
This all began when Courtney Lawson made a vulgar gesture at a UNL student who was recruiting for the conservative organization Turning Point USA. Ms. Lawton also was recorded on a video as saying, among other things, that the student “wants to destroy public schools, public universities ...”
UNL subsequently removed Ms. Lawton from her teaching duties, citing concern for Lawton’s and her students’ safety. This came after Ms. Lawton said she has received threats online from “right-wing extremists.”
It’s important to note here that she did not lose her job but was assigned non-teaching duties.
Part of what upset Ms. Lawton and some fellow UNL faculty members at the time was that she received a letter from UNL administrators criticizing her behavior toward the student.
The faculty members evidently saw the letter as an infringement on academic freedom, which ensures that a wide variety of opinions will be heard. But we believe the UNL administration was correct in admonishing Ms. Lawton for her behavior toward the student.
There should be no disputing the inappropriateness of using vulgar gestures toward a student — no matter how much disagreement there might be on political issues. And the comments Ms. Lawton made that were captured on videotape were an example of the kind of overblown rants that have become far too common these days.
At the time, it was argued that Ms. Lawton was an award-winning teacher and that her confrontation with the student came at a time when she was acting as a private citizen.
But she is supposed to be the adult here. She’s the one in a position of authority and responsibility. She’s the one who should know better than to let her personal opinions so control her that she acts unprofessionally toward a student.
That’s why, from our perspective, this entire situation hasn’t been so much a matter of academic freedom or freedom of speech as it was a case of inappropriate behavior that is deserving of a rebuke and discipline.
Ms. Lawton does not plan to appeal the dismissal of her lawsuit, although she added, “I was denied justice and I still believe that my First Amendment right to freedom of expression was violated.”
With the legal challenges apparently over, perhaps now this overblown incident can be put to rest.