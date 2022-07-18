Who’s to blame for the fact that consumer prices are up about 9% from where they were a year ago? Some might suggest the war in Ukraine. Others may point to supply chain issues. Some political liberals always like to blame corporate profits.
From our perspective, the correct answer is something different — politicians and their willingness to have the government spend money it doesn’t have.
Antony Davies, associate professor of economics at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, recently chronicled how too many politicians over the decades argued that deficit spending was needed to deal with:
1. The Soviet threat in the 1980s.
2. The savings and loan crisis in the 1990s.
3. 9/11 in the 2000s.
4. The housing crisis in the 2010s.
5. Most recently, COVID in the 2020s.
“Generations of politicians ignored the consequences, kicking the can down the road for future generations of taxpayers to pay,” Mr. Davies wrote. “We are that future generation, and today’s inflation is one of the consequences.”
It’s important to note that the federal government collects, from all taxes combined, around $4 trillion per year. But it owes about $30 trillion and has committed to paying at least an additional $100 trillion it won’t have to future retirees.
“For perspective, that’s like a household with a $60,000 income being $450,000 in debt and then promising to pay for 18 kids to attend four-year private colleges,” he added.
Despite all this borrowing, inflation has been tamed for a long time. So, what has changed? It’s that the debt has become so large that the government has run out of places to borrow more.
Until recently, the largest lender was the Social Security trust fund. Until 2010, Social Security generated a surplus and lent that surplus to the government. But around 2010, the surplus dried up.
As a result, the Federal Reserve has had to take up the slack. But, unlike any other lender when the Fed lends, the money supply grows. And when the money supply grows faster than the economy, inflation results.
The inflation Americans are feeling today is the beginning of the end of a century-long experiment in unlimited government. By kicking the cost of government down the road, generations of politicians have managed to make it look as though the unlimited government is affordable.
As Mr. Davies wrote, “We’ve reached the end of the road and found that the people who must ultimately pay for unlimited government are us. And whether through taxes or inflation, pay we will.”