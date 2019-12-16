A recent storyline in the network television series called "The Resident" had a conscientious yet rebellious physician contemplating accessing patients’ medical records that he had no right to see.
Of course, because this is television, the physician found himself in a moral quandary: By accessing the other patients’ records, he might be able to confirm the improper use of a prescription drug that had the potential to be fatal. So, by doing something illegal, he potentially could save lives.
That kind of situation makes for good TV, doesn’t it?
In real life, improperly or illegally accessing medical records usually doesn’t have such life-or-death ramifications. Instead, it can be to steal someone’s identity or seek financial gain — rather seedy aims.
That’s why we were pleased to learn of Nebraska Medicine’s recent decision to fire an employee who had accessed records outside the worker’s job responsibility.
The medical system also took appropriate steps to inform the former patients whose information may have been improperly accessed.
The breach was discovered during an audit of the hospital’s medical record system in October. The employee had accessed records outside their job responsibility sometime between July 11, 2018, and Oct. 1, 2019.
Nebraska Medicine said it has no indication that any patient information was misused — and let’s hope that proves to be the case – but it is offering free one-year credit monitoring.
The information that may have been viewed included name, address, date of birth, medical record number, Social Security number, driver’s license number, physician’s notes, lab results and clinical information. That’s the kind of information that can be used improperly in a variety of ways.
Unfortunately, we’re seeing more and more of these kinds of security breaches in society today. It’s a problem that isn’t likely to be resolved anytime soon.
But it’s encouraging when those institutions and entities that are the subject of a hacking scheme handle it as responsibly as Nebraska Medicine is doing.
And, just so you know, in the television series the doctor ultimately decided not to illegally access patient information and was able to secure the needed data in a legitimate and lawful way.
Good for him, and good for those patients whose medical records remained secure.