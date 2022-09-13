Democrats in Congress and the White House are celebrating the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act for a variety of reasons, including that they believe the legislation will reduce the federal budget deficit by $305 billion over the next 10 years.
Count us as among the skeptical given that act mainly reduces the deficit by raising taxes and regulating drug prices all the while increasing federal spending and subsidies by nearly half a trillion dollars.
Although Democrats already have broken out the champagne, it’s time for some sobering talk about the nation’s debt crisis.
Barry Poulson, emeritus professor of economics at the University of Colorado in Boulder, recently offered an assessment of the situation that federal debt now exceeds national income and is projected to increase to more than double our national income by 2050.
“In their long-term forecasts, the Congressional Budget Office clarifies that we cannot continue to muddle along, failing to address the debt crisis. Massive federal spending is creating zombie enterprises and zombie state and local governments that survive only with more federal bailouts,” he wrote.
As the federal government borrows more money, this will cause interest rates to rise, crowding out private investment. The nation has already entered a new era of stagflation, combining higher inflation and lower economic growth.
Solving the nation’s debt crisis will require the one thing the president and Congress have been unwilling and unable to deliver: bringing expenditures into balance with revenues in the near term, Mr. Poulson suggests.
Constraining the growth in federal spending will require fundamental reform in the major drivers of that spending — in addition to interest on the public debt, it is unconstrained growth in expenditures for the major entitlement programs.
“It is not surprising that elected officials find it difficult to solve the debt crisis. The last time they enacted legislation to reform entitlement programs was during the Reagan administration. Since then, they have not been willing to discuss, let alone address, the unfunded liabilities accumulating in these entitlement programs,” Mr. Poulson writes.
The longer elected leaders wait to address the debt crisis, the worse these negative effects will be, effects that fall disproportionately on younger people and lower-income families.
Three decades from now, our grandchildren will ask the obvious questions. How could the current generation leave them with bankrupt trust funds in the entitlement programs, resulting in lower entitlement benefits over their lifetimes? Why did politicians continue to borrow to finance entitlement programs, leaving their generation to foot the bill?