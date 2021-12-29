In hockey, most teams have at least one player known as an enforcer. These players are tough guys, who sometimes are not the best scorers or skaters, but are known for protecting their teammates by engaging in fights with opponents, especially if opposing teams go after elite or young players.
The New York Rangers can validate this truth. They have an elite player, Artemi Panarin, who missed the team’s final three games last season due to a lower body injury he suffered against the Washington Capitals. Panarin left after twice being slammed to the ice. As a result of Panarin’s loss, the Rangers narrowly missed the playoffs.
In the offseason, the Rangers addressed their lack of a physical presence by trading for Vegas’ Ryan Reaves. He is regarded as one of the toughest players in the league and someone who commands respect. Fast forward and it appears the move paid off. Just before the Christmas break, the Rangers were third in the Metropolitan Division, just one point behind Carolina and Washington and easily in line for a playoff spot.
In some ways, the world is like hockey. Taiwan finds itself with China in a similar position as the Rangers were. China seems to be pushing other countries around and Taiwan could be subject to an invasion. Taiwan needs an enforcer.
China is the largest trading nation for most countries in the world. Its military also has a technical advantage over about every nation except the United States. China has gained that advantage in part through theft and breaking trade agreements.
Outside of President Trump who held China to its trade agreements, few presidents seem willing to address the situation. Even corporations and the NBA are afraid to offend China over its human rights violations.
The point is that there are rules that hockey and the world must follow. And even if teams or countries get penalized, the penalties are worth the risk to them. As a result, unless there is someone willing to stand up to those who are pushing boundaries, weaker teams and weaker nations are in danger.
So does the United States still have that enforcer reputation? Given President Biden’s disappearing act in Afghanistan where Americans and allies were left behind along with billions of dollars in weapons, many nations wonder. We are not suggesting a war with China, but we need tougher actions. Is China really bothered that the U.S. isn’t sending diplomats to the Olympics?
Why isn’t the United States, working through the United Nations, demanding that China be more open to the world about how COVID-19 originated? Why doesn’t the United States and its corporations stand up to Chinese censorship and human rights violations?
The world needs an “enforcer” now, and it’s isn’t clear if the United States is still up to it.