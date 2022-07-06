A recent report issued by the United Nations indicates that the number of global disasters has quintupled since 1970 — that’s a fivefold increase — and projects that the number of disasters will by 40% in coming decades.
Accompanying the report is a comment from the U.N.’s deputy secretary general who warns that humanity is “on a spiral of self-destruction.”
But some context is needed.
Bjorn Lomborg, a visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, makes the point that the United Nations, while not falsifying data, is misusing it — and on purpose.
“When the U.N. analyzed the number of disaster events, it made a basic error: It basically counted all the catastrophes recorded by the most respected international disaster database — the EM-DAT resource — and showed that they were increasing. The U.N. then suggested that the planet must be doomed,” Mr. Lomborg recently wrote.
The problem is that the documentation of all types of disasters in the 1970s was far patchier than it is today, when anyone with a cellphone can immediately share news of a storm or flood from halfway around the world.
That’s why the disaster database’s own experts explicitly warn amateurs not to conclude that an increase in registered disasters equates to more disasters. Reaching such a conclusion “would be incorrect” because the increase just shows improvements in recording, EM-DAT representatives point out.
One might hope that the United Nations would know better, but it seems that creating a panic situation is more important to U.N. officials than accurately reflecting scientific data.
The U.N. report warns there is a risk of more extreme weather disasters because of global warming, so the acceleration of “climate action” is urgently needed.
But here’s the problem with that: Just because the world is more connected, and we see more catastrophic events in the media doesn’t mean that climate change is making them more damaging.
A better way of measurement might be not to count catastrophes but to look instead at the tally of deaths caused by those global events. The data show that climate-related events — floods, droughts, storms, fires and temperature extremes — are not actually killing more people. Deaths have dropped by a huge amount: In the 1920s, almost half a million people were killed by climate-related disasters. In 2021, it was fewer than 7,000 people. Climate-related disasters killed 99% fewer people than 100 years earlier.
The truth is that deaths from climate disasters have fallen dramatically because wealthier countries are much better at protecting citizens. This matters because by the end of this century there could be more people in harm’s way,
That’s why it’s important that organizations like the United Nations deliver the real picture on disasters and not make unfounded claims.