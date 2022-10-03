Politics and the same set of facts sometimes make people see the world differently. Evidence of that came to light recently with the Biden Administration.
When TransCanada (now TC Energy Corporation) officials filed a new application with the Nebraska Public Service Commission for the Keystone XL pipeline project shortly after President Donald Trump took office, they submitted the plan that was evaluated and approved in 2012-13. That project previously had been rejected by former President Barack Obama — and met with resistance among some landowners and environmentalists in Nebraska.
After taking office, officials in the Trump administration signaled that the pipeline, which would carry 830,000 barrels of oil daily from Canada to Texas Gulf Coast refineries, should move forward.
Arguments for it included that it would help to meet America’s growing energy needs, create tens of thousands of well-paying jobs and help to lower gas prices. Critics — many of whom lean left politically — argued that it would not lower energy prices in the United States because the pipeline’s owner was a Canadian company. They argued the oil would not make it to the United States even though supporters argued that regardless of where the oil ended up, it still would increase the supply on world markets and, as a result, lower prices.
Fast-forward to 2022. It appears many Democrats now believe that oil from America on the world market has helped to lower gas prices. Refiners around the world use crude oil to make gasoline and other fuels. Various news outlets reported last summer that the Biden administration was tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower prices. About 1 million barrels of crude oil from the reserve were made available each day for sale to the highest bidding company, including some from China.
Reuters, which can hardly be considered a conservative news outlet, reported that President Joe Biden’s moves “to lower record pump prices” by selling reserves prompted gas prices to decrease — even if the oil wasn’t used in the United States.
Factcheck.org agreed, reporting “because the price of gasoline depends largely on the cost of crude oil, which is mostly based on global supply and demand, experts told us that oil sold from the reserve does not need to stay in the U.S. to bring down gasoline prices.”
“Whether it stays in the United States or goes somewhere else is less important than does it succeed in changing the global balance of supply and demand, because that’s what drives the price,” Mark Finley, a fellow in energy and global oil at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, told factcheck.org.
Son of a gun. So apparently now that President Biden is selling oil that ends up in foreign markets, it does help to lower the price of gasoline. This is good knowledge for TC Energy — should it ever try to get the pipeline built again and win a political argument.