With all that is happening in the world today — high inflation, the ongoing war in Ukraine and impactful U.S. Supreme Court decisions, just to name a few — there may be a tendency to overlook the crisis at this nation’s southwest border.
But we shouldn’t overlook the fact that under President Joe Biden, the United States has been on an unsustainable path of allowing illegal immigrants into the country.
New reports — required as a result of a federal court ruling last August in Texas — reveal that President Biden has allowed nearly 1.05 million migrants encountered at the southwest border into the United States. That’s more than the entire population of Mr. Biden’s home state of Delaware.
Add in the “got aways”— migrants who successfully evaded efforts by the U.S. Border Patrol — and unaccompanied children, and that number rises to nearly 2 million.
In other words, the border is open.
The judge in the Texas case ordered the federal government to report monthly on the number of illegal immigrants encountered by Customs and Border Protection at the southwest border, as well the number expelled according to public health orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the number released into the United States.
The reports covering through the end of May indicated that the border agents encountered 239,416 migrants at the border.
Of that number, just short of 117,000 were expelled, but 95,318 were released into the United States. That brought the total number of southwest border migrants released to 1,049,532 since the day after Mr. Biden’s inauguration.
“They were released even though the Immigration and Nationality Act requires the government to detain all of them from the point they are apprehended until they are removed or granted status in the United States.
There is limited authority to release individual migrants in difficult circumstances, but the Biden administration has blown past those congressional limits,” said Andrew Arthur, a resident fellow in law and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies in Washington, D.C.
When the “got aways” and unaccompanied children are added in, the number of new illegal migrants who have entered the U.S. under the Biden administration exceeds 1.946 million — more people than live in Phoenix, the nation’s fifth-largest city.
It’s interesting to note that last September, former President Barack Obama made this public comment about immigration: “We’re a nation-state. We have borders. The idea that we can just have open borders is something that … as a practical matter, is unsustainable.”
Mr. Biden would seem to disagree, and that’s a problem for this nation.