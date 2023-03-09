Uncovering Pence’s motives tricky

Aha, there it is — clear as a bell. I’d been racking my brain trying to figure it out — why he would do it or what he could gain. But, nothing seemed to make any sense. It defied logic.
Whether I went at it deductively or inductively (general to specific or vice versa), no answer was forthcoming. It was truly befuddling. Yet, I know (as should you) that nothing ever happens in a vacuum. There is always a reason. My brain couldn’t let it slide, and then.
BINGO! It hit me — like a bolt out of the blue. He’s made his decision. Mike Pence is going to run for president ... and if he has any hope of success, he first must gain favor with Joe Biden supporters ... and then with Democrats in general ... and then with the national mainstream media (Joe’s enablers). Therein rests a three-faceted dilemma — how to accomplish any of these without turning off or offending the others ... or angering Trump followers in the process.
The solution was pure genius, which means that someone in the Pence camp is IQ blessed — calculating, shrewd, downright smart and devious, too. Hence, Mr. Pence sent a lifeline to Joe Biden, whose presidency was teetering on the brink — courtesy of an egregious classified document scandal over 14 years in the making. Indeed, the wolves were howling — given the threat to national security and the connection to son Hunter’s influence peddling activities with China and Ukraine, etc.
No, I have no idea whether Mike Pence had classified documents (or items that were once classified and had since been declassified) or not (he had said in an earlier TV interview that he hadn’t taken any), and it really doesn’t matter at this point.
No one is ever going to know for sure — given the witty manner in which he broke the news and handled the situation. He is now a Joe Biden compeer, so to speak, serving to mollify the seriousness of Mr. Biden’s misdoings.
But isn’t the timing curious, after all? Why the suddenness of the discovery? Was Mr. Pence’s mind burdened by the idea that classified documents could be in his possession.
If so, there’s never been any indication of it ... not even six months earlier when the Trump fiasco exploded. Strange, isn’t it, that Mike Pence’s mind was jogged only after the Biden brouhaha? Wouldn’t one naturally assume the opposite? But, his admission exploded the airwaves.
And, my, weren’t Democrats and the media euphoric — singing Mr. Pence’s praises at every opportunity? Even Trumpians had good things to say — thinking, perhaps, that the former VP’s confession provided a semblance of cover for what led to the raid at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
Yes, what Mike Pence achieved was a political coup of sorts (cleverly elevating his own image and candidacy in the eyes of targeted classes of potential voters).
No, my intention is not to impugn Mr. Pence’s motives or to cast doubt on the accuracy of his statements. It is politics, after all, and my sense is that not only did he serve honorably as vice-president, but he may well be a strong contender for the Republican nomination in 2024. Isn’t it interesting, however, how goings-on behind the scene can be summoned forth to see the light of day — providing a reasonable basis upon which conclusions can be drawn?
I often think of the challenge that prosecutors face in an effort to seek justice. They can have any amount of witness testimony, have virtually indisputable DNA evidence, have a wide assortment of material documentation, etc., and still the verdict often comes down to establishing motive. “Why” always matters, you see, if it can be identified and understood. Enlightening, isn’t it, when you take the time to ask yourself why you do the things you do?
Lest we forget, it was the great teacher Socrates who said that the unexamined life is not worth living. Personally, I’m often a bit bemused at my teachers’ claims early on that my tendency was always to ask uncommon questions about common things. “Why” has always been at the forefront of my inquisitive nature, shall we say, which no doubt explains my fascination with the Pence situation. At first, it didn’t seem to make any sense ... and then suddenly it did.