Chief Justice John Roberts again led the way in protecting the rights of property owners from some government entities that can be all too eager to take them away.
Recently, Justice Roberts wrote the unanimous opinion in the Tyler vs. Hennepin County case, holding that local governments violate the Fifth Amendment’s takings clause when they seize property to satisfy a tax debt and then keep the excess value.
The case stemmed from a situation in Minnesota, but Nebraska has a similar system in stature that likely now will be struck down because of the high court precedent.
The takings clause provides that “private property shall not be taken for public use, without just compensation.” As Thomas Jipping of the Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, recently wrote, the provision requires two things: that a government taking of private property be for a “public use,” and that the property owner be justly compensated.
Almost all government entities may find themselves in need of taking property through the eminent domain process for reasons such as building public works and roads, and “just compensation” typically is based on fair market value.
But in some cases, the process is a bit more nefarious.
If property owners miss a tax payment and don’t respond to a notification, some localities can seize the delinquent property in question, and then sell it to satisfy the amount owed.
The problem is that, in those situations, the money received from the sale that exceeds what is owed in taxes is kept by the government entities or the agencies that claimed it and paid off the back taxes.
In either case, the outcome is more of a revenue-raising plan rather than focusing on “the public good.” In extreme cases, a property owner can lose his home or land worth tens of thousands of dollars because of a much smaller amount owed in back taxes.
But the U.S. Supreme Court now has ruled that such scenarios constitute a taking of property without just compensation, which is in violation of the Fifth Amendment.
Mr. Jipping wrote, “Much of 20th-century jurisprudence has undervalued economic and property rights. This trend ignores the fact that the American Revolution was fueled by resentment toward British taxation and abuse of the colonists’ property.”
But with this new welcome ruling, the high court has clarified the importance of limits on the government’s right to seize property.