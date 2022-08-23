Given the high-profile cases being decided upon by the U.S. Supreme Court this year — and the rush to offer judgment on the court because of those rulings — it’s appropriate to share the words of Justice Benjamin Curtis.
He served on the high court from 1851 to 1857 and was part of the Dred Scott vs. Sanford case, which was a decade-long fight for freedom by Mr. Scott, a Black enslaved man.
The case persisted through several courts and ultimately reached the U.S. Supreme Court, whose decision incensed abolitionists, gave momentum to the anti-slavery movement and served as a steppingstone to the Civil War. To call it a landmark case would be an understatement.
Justice Curtis was on the minority side in the Dred Scott case, but that’s less important than what he wrote as part of his dissenting opinion:
“When a strict interpretation of the Constitution, according to the fixed rules which govern the interpretation of laws, is abandoned, and the theoretical opinions of individuals are allowed to control its meaning, we have no longer a constitution; we are under the government of individual men who, for the time being, have power to declare what the Constitution is according to their views of what it ought to mean.”
His thoughts are pertinent today because, from our perspective, the majority of the current justices are issuing rulings based on what the U.S. Constitution actually says — or doesn’t say — rather than what they think it should say.
In other words, originalism is prevailing, and that’s a good thing.
John Malcolm, senior legal fellow for The Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., agrees with that sentiment, giving the high court an “A-plus” in terms of interpreting and adhering to the constitution.
“During this momentous term, the court made great strides toward interpreting the Constitution with fidelity and restoring the rights of all Americans to govern themselves — with the exception of those few individual rights that are delineated in our Constitution or firmly rooted in our nation’s historical traditions — debating, persuading and deciding contentious issues directly or through their elected representatives.”
That’s certainly the case with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in which the justices ruled the U.S. Constitution contains no right to obtain an abortion. Rather, individual states should decide that matter.
Similarly, the court ruled in the Kennedy v. Bremerton School District religious liberty case that a school violated the free exercise and free speech rights of a high school football coach when it fired him for offering a silent post-game prayer at midfield. In making its ruling, the court again relied upon the “original meaning” of the First Amendment’s text.
There are other examples, and there will likely be more to come. Evaluating these decisions shouldn’t be couched in terms like conservative or liberal. This court is focusing on originalism — as should be the case.