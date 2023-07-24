An increasing number of business and economic leaders — including Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce and Industry — are speaking out about the need to develop a streamlined process for legal immigration into the United States.
There are obvious reasons for that beyond the current challenges employers face in trying to fill open positions.
In just 10 years, the United States will have more people older than 65 than those under 18. The U.S. will join Japan, Italy, Singapore, South Korea and others in facing a weakened workforce. Meanwhile, the stalemate in reaching immigration reform in our partisan Congress places the nation in a dangerous place.
When the topic of immigration gets brought up for discussion, the focus is often on the nation’s southern border and the largely uncontrolled stream of illegal immigrants coming to the United States. The federal government under President Joe Biden has largely done nothing to stem that tide and instead has helped accelerate it.
But with such a focus on the Mexican border, it makes it all the more difficult to work toward general immigration reform. That’s what has to change.
Yes, the U.S. population has grown for years. But that growth is not because of the nation’s birth rate. The current U.S. birth rate of 1.6 is significantly below the needed replacement rate of 2.2.
Perhaps U.S. lawmakers can learn something from their neighbors to the north.
Canada is one of the most diverse countries in the world, with 22.3% of the country considered immigrants. By contrast, the immigrant population in the United States is 13.6%, about the same as a century ago. Canada, the second most popular immigrant destination after the United States, is expanding because the Canadian government recognizes further immigration as necessary to combat its shrinking labor population.
Germany also is seeking new immigrants, especially those who fill the country’s workforce needs. Research by the German Institute for Economic Research showed that “Germany experienced an economic boom and an inflow of labor,” following its immigration policies.
Frankfurt, Germany, stands out as a city seeking more focus on software developers, programmers, architects, IT consultants, nurses and teachers. While other members of the European Union resisted absorbing immigrants from northern Africa, Germany welcomed them. But what came next was key. It required massive numbers to learn the German language and engage in education programs specifically directed to fill needs in faltering occupations.
While illegal immigration at the southern border of the U.S. definitely needs attention, policymakers and politicians are remiss in not attending to the broader immigration problem looming soon.