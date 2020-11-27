The last few years have seen the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs undergo its greatest transformation since the end of World War II.
That’s the perspective of Robert Wilkie, and he’s in an excellent position to know given that he has served as the U.S. secretary of veterans affairs during the Donald Trump administration.
And from our perspective, he’s absolutely correct.
The overhaul was aimed at correcting problems that were identified after a series of scandals emerged six years ago. In 2014, it became clear that the VA had failed to deliver care for the men and women who served this nation, and sadly tried to hide this failure from the American public.
Here’s how it happened:
“First, we gave veterans something millions of other Americans already have — a choice in who they see for their healthcare,” Mr. Wilkie recently wrote.
Since the MISSION Act was signed in 2018, more than 2.6 million veterans have been referred to private care.
“The VA didn’t disappear once veterans were given this choice, as many feared. Instead, the VA picked up its game to better compete with community providers,” he added.
Additional legislation brought much-needed accountability to the VA and has helped the department fire more than 11,300 employees who weren’t meeting department standards. In conjunction with that, the VA launched a broad effort to modernize the department, specifically to improve the customer service being provided.
Those efforts and others worked.
Employee morale went up. After ranking 17th out of 18 in a survey of “best places to work” in the federal government, the VA has now ranked in sixth place for the last two years. More motivated employees turned into faster, higher-quality service.
The bottom line was that veterans completed more than 59.9 million appointments in fiscal year 2019, 1.7 million more than the year before.
And surveys indicated that veteran trust in VA healthcare increased to 90.1 percent in May.
All of that serves as an impressive record of achievement — and one that was needed after the VA during the Barack Obama administration was allowed to be an embarrassment to the nation and its obligation to veterans.
As Mr. Wilkie wrote, “This is America’s new VA — a VA that has saved lives, is true to its mission, and has shown it is worthy of trust it has earned from veterans who have borne the battle.”
We couldn’t have said it any better.