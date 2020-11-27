NDN logo

The last few years have seen the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs undergo its greatest transformation since the end of World War II.

That’s the perspective of Robert Wilkie, and he’s in an excellent position to know given that he has served as the U.S. secretary of veterans affairs during the Donald Trump administration.

And from our perspective, he’s absolutely correct.

The overhaul was aimed at correcting problems that were identified after a series of scandals emerged six years ago. In 2014, it became clear that the VA had failed to deliver care for the men and women who served this nation, and sadly tried to hide this failure from the American public.

Here’s how it happened:

“First, we gave veterans something millions of other Americans already have — a choice in who they see for their healthcare,” Mr. Wilkie recently wrote.

Since the MISSION Act was signed in 2018, more than 2.6 million veterans have been referred to private care.

“The VA didn’t disappear once veterans were given this choice, as many feared. Instead, the VA picked up its game to better compete with community providers,” he added.

Additional legislation brought much-needed accountability to the VA and has helped the department fire more than 11,300 employees who weren’t meeting department standards. In conjunction with that, the VA launched a broad effort to modernize the department, specifically to improve the customer service being provided.

Those efforts and others worked.

Employee morale went up. After ranking 17th out of 18 in a survey of “best places to work” in the federal government, the VA has now ranked in sixth place for the last two years. More motivated employees turned into faster, higher-quality service.

The bottom line was that veterans completed more than 59.9 million appointments in fiscal year 2019, 1.7 million more than the year before.

And surveys indicated that veteran trust in VA healthcare increased to 90.1 percent in May.

All of that serves as an impressive record of achievement — and one that was needed after the VA during the Barack Obama administration was allowed to be an embarrassment to the nation and its obligation to veterans.

As Mr. Wilkie wrote, “This is America’s new VA — a VA that has saved lives, is true to its mission, and has shown it is worthy of trust it has earned from veterans who have borne the battle.”

We couldn’t have said it any better.

Tags

In other news

Someone take responsibility — Steven Schwartz

PIERCE — After numerous visits to the local Walmart, I’ve noticed shoppers, elderly and the young not wearing the required masks. It is posted at the entrance doors but nothing more is said.

Closing schools not the solution

Closing schools not the solution

In the suburbs of Philadelphia, Montgomery County’s Board of Health issued an order by unanimous vote last week to shut down all in-person learning at school for two weeks.

Draining swamp not possible

Draining swamp not possible

There they go waltzing down the street and singing ... tra-la-la-la ... silly-goose-silly-fool ... ha-ha-ha ... the joke’s on you. Can’t you hear it? That’s the song being sung by the Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page and Brennan cabal.

Driver hit dog and left — Paula Pennington

NORFOLK — On Tuesday, Nov. 17, about 5:15 to 5:30 p.m., someone drove south on Oak Street and hit and killed my 1-year-old standard poodle puppy, Bobbi Barker. I heard it happen and as expected was horrified and screamed “You killed my dog!” I was right there, and saw a dark SUV, and it did …

Pelosi among elections’ biggest losers

Pelosi among elections’ biggest losers

Despite an Election Day disaster — at least six House seats lost and potentially up to a dozen when all the votes are tabulated — Speaker Nancy Pelosi will likely fend off a challenge from a band of disgruntled Democrats and secure another term as leader.