Some older area residents certainly remember the gas shortages in the U.S. during the late 1970s. Many more can recall the worries that Organization of Petroleum Exporting (OPEC) nations would restrict oil production in order to increase prices for the U.S. in importing oil.
These were real situations with real concerns.
What attracted less attention was when a new technology called fracking first began to be wisely used in the United States and elsewhere. The first successful commercial application in the U.S. was in 1950, but it took several decades before there was widespread use.
But now fracking stands squarely in the energy spotlight, and deservedly so for what it has meant for the U.S.
Fracking is the process of drilling down into the earth before a high-pressure water mixture is directed at the rock to release the gas inside. Water, sand and chemicals are injected into the rock at high pressure, which allows the gas to flow out to the head of the well.
Along with the technology itself, fracking also made more common the practice of drilling horizontally to targeted rock layers.
The process creates new pathways to release gas or to extend existing channels.
Fracking gets its name as a reference to how the rock is fractured apart by the high-pressure mixture.
Earlier this month, fracking was again in the news because it contributed significantly to an energy-producing milestone: In September, the U.S. for the first time in at least 70 years exported more crude oil and petroleum products than it imported per day.
During September, the country sent out 89,000 barrels a day more than it brought in, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration. The accomplishment comes on the heels of the U.S. first posting net petroleum exports on a weekly basis in December 2018.
Fracked oil deserves most of the credit.
From our perspective, the notion of the U.S. being a net exporter of oil was unthinkable just more than a decade ago when president after president from Jimmy Carter to Barack Obama spent their State of the Union addresses hammering home the need to wean the United States off of dependence on foreign oil.
"This is a very big deal, not just rich in symbolism but marking a major and tangible benefit to the U.S. economy," said Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit, an energy consulting firm.
Large headlines in newspapers and on websites often equate to bad or disturbing news.
This accomplishment is just the opposite and is deserving of headlines that proudly proclaim the good news.