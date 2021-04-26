U.S.A. is the greatest — Nivan Hornik

NORFOLK — I talk about World War II a lot. I have read many documents, books and magazines and watched DVDs. I was 10 years old when the war ended but knew the score.
In 1941, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, killing 2,500 sailors and sinking many ships. In August 1945, the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs on Japan, ending the war. It was a terrible cost for the world. I had five uncles in the war in combat duty.
There were 17 million men and women in the fight overseas. Millions of women and men in the U.S. built all the weapons of war. Trains ran from coast to coast carrying supplies.
Many young men quit school to join up. There were 16-year-old boys finding a way to fight overseas. Doctors and nurses left to tend to the thousands of guys wounded and dying. Our brave young men still live today.
We fought the British from our soil during the Revolutionary War for our independence. There are stories of even children risking their lives to deliver vital information. Thank God for all your blessings. Name them one by one. Pray that God will always bless the U.S.A. Take nothing for granted.
Our youth know little about U.S. history. What they think they know has been twisted and distorted. It’s old Satan doing his dirty work to destroy us. Today God has given us many books, DVDs, etc., to study and learn. Get to it or it will be too late. The sacrifices made for the greatest place on earth will be in vain.
NIVAN HORNIK