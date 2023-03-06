We find ourselves wishing that the American Medical Association and the American Association of Medical Colleges would quit meddling into politics and social issues and just let their physician members focus on health care.
Both are respected medical organizations, but both have recently seemed more interested in efforts to turn medicine woke.
The American Medical Association (AMA), for example, is pushing its “Strategic Plan to Embed Racial Justice and Advance Health Equity” in all areas of health care. For its part, the medical colleges association has issued new standards that force medical schools to incorporate antiracism and social justice into their curriculum or risk losing accreditation.
Is racial justice something to be supported? Of course. Is equity in health care important? You bet.
But as Emmie Lo of the North Carolina-based Color Us United organization recently wrote, “In reality, this effort is an unnecessary and harmful roadblock that places an undue burden on doctors by making their jobs exponentially harder.” (Color Us United is an advocacy organization that strives for a race-blind nation.)
Here’s the concern: What if doctors are no longer permitted to make decisions based solely on their medical knowledge, best judgment, and knowledge of the individual patients’ distinct health histories, lifestyles and needs?
Based on the two organizations’ new documents and guides, physicians are being encouraged to incorporate a collectivist notion of healthcare into their thoughts. Physicians are being instructed to rethink the language they use in their work and to deconstruct and change “malignant narratives” that “create harm, undermining public health and the advancement of health equity.”
But how does “combatting malignant narratives” in any way help the patient recover from physical trauma? The answer: it doesn’t.
The guides also caution doctors not to focus on patients’ behaviors and choices when tackling health problems. The guide warns that a focus on individuals and their choices places too much blame on the patient and ignores “political, structural and social determinants of health inequities.”
For example, according to the guides, instead of saying, “Low-income people have the highest level of coronary artery disease in the United States,” doctors should say, “People underpaid and forced into poverty as a result of banking policies, real estate developers gentrifying neighborhoods, and corporations weakening the power of labor movements, among others, have the highest level of coronary artery disease in the United States.”
Caring for the sick and injured and saving lives is no easy task. It requires tremendous skill and brain power. “Health equity work,” as the AMA and AAMC would call it, is a heavy and wholly unnecessary burden that doctors do not need shoved onto their shoulders. They have enough on their shoulders already.