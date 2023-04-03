Depending on the status of the hijacking of the 2023 legislative session by state Sens. Michaela Cavanaugh, Megan Hunt and a few others, there are several noncontroversial measures that would benefit Nebraskans and their communities.
Restoration of an expired historic preservation and Main Street revitalization state tax credit would spur development, rehabilitate courthouses and create more vibrant downtowns, members of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee were told recently at public hearings on two legislative bills.
Providing tax credits naturally raises the question of how much would the proposals cost Nebraska in terms of lost revenue. But we believe — as do other supporters of the measures — that the economic activity generated by the programs would, in the long run, be revenue positive.
One of the measures — Legislative Bill 756 — would renew the historical preservation program that expired in 2022 because of a sunset provision in earlier legislation. Jill Dolberg, interim director of History Nebraska, told senators that the tax credit generates economic activity that offsets much of the cost of the credit while building stronger communities and supporting historic preservation.
Her testimony was supported by Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, who pointed to an estimated $207 million in economic impact generated by the earlier tax credit program along with creation of 2,700 local jobs.
Under provisions of LB 56, the previous 20% tax credit would be increased to 25% in Douglas and Lancaster counties and to 30% in Nebraska’s other 91 counties, providing a boost for rural areas in the state.
Sen. Vargas’ bill also places a $12 million ceiling on the total amount of credits that could be allocated in a year beginning in 2024. The maximum tax credit for renovation of historically significant property would rise from $1 million to $2 million.
Meanwhile, Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln has introduced LB 697 that would, if passed, change the Nebraska Job Creation and Mainstream Revitalization Act.
Michael Sothan, executive director of Main Street Beatrice, told the committee that the tax credit could help spur renovation of his community’s historic downtown hotel and energize downtown revitalization. The community of Wayne also has benefited from the Main Street program in past years, among others throughout the state.
Lynn Rex, speaking for the League of Nebraska Municipalities, said the tax credit would help communities be able to “save important buildings in our history” and lead to “historic downtown benefits.”
Both LB 697 and LB 756 are common-sense proposals that would benefit rural and urban areas alike, generating economic activity by helping to preserve parts of Nebraska’s history.