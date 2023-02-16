Trying to restore sanity in our schools

Yes, it’s a sign of the times we find ourselves in, to be sure. Indeed, the bit of casual conversation that typically precedes vehicle negotiations with sales representatives was rife with disturbing news of another sort.
The aged salesman (recently relocated to Rapid City, South Dakota, to be closer to family) divulged in our preliminary conversation that his mind was still preoccupied with a question that his 11-year-old grandson had posed the previous afternoon.
No sooner had the youngster closed the pickup door (his granddad had picked him up from school at day’s end) when he asked excitedly, “Grandpa, do you know how many genders there are?”
“Of course, there are two — boys and girls, who become brothers and sisters and moms and dads, the same as your own family,” the grandfather had answered, admittedly somewhat perplexed at both the nature of the question and the impetus behind it.
“No,” the lad exclaimed, making no effort to conceal his displeasure at his grandpa’s apparent lack of insight, “there are 98!”
“What? Who in the world told you such a thing? That’s ridiculous,” the elder responded, thinking it was likely just a case of kids being kids.
“My teacher!” was the boy’s assertive comeback, adding, “She told the whole class!”
Absolutely incredible, isn’t it, the extent to which the innocent minds of children are preyed upon by so-called educators these days — courtesy of deluded AFT and NEA unions and colleges and universities, whose mission has been corrupted by politics (which, incidentally, explains why ACT test scores are the lowest they’ve been in 30 years)?
Regrettably, woke witlessness has contaminated school curriculums and lesson plans K-12 and beyond.
Which means that those teaching and those being taught have been subjected to a nefarious agenda pushed by radical leftists whose ultimate aim is to undermine virtually everything America stands for — with vital skills and abilities required for a successful life sacrificed in the process.
Kids at all grade levels are being egregiously shortchanged — failing (no pun intended) through no fault of their own to acquire a quality education.
Transgenderism, which only a decade or two ago was considered to be a psychiatric disease, appears to have achieved a status on par with critical race theory — not only serving to retard the mental development of children but also directly impacting their physical makeup. Unbelievably, several major hospitals are promoting surgical treatment on kids — with certain body parts either permanently removed or altered. Satanism in the flesh? Yup!
Of course, if the aforementioned grandfather’s experience had happened in New York or California or Oregon or Washington or Illinois or any other blue state, we’d likely not be surprised. But in Rapid City, South Dakota, for God’s sake? In a place where common sense is known to prevail ... or did, that is, until politically motivated insiders pushing diversity and equity (racism, in essence) relegated academic subjects to the proverbial back seat?
Science? History? Math? Reading? Writing? English? Second fiddle mostly! Truthfully, the majority of those either engaged in or having recently exited the education establishment wouldn’t know an adjective from an adverb ... or be able to identify policies of any past presidents ... or to cite even a single right (amendment) enumerated in the constitution. Ergo, public education nowadays is contradictory to responsible citizenship in large measure.
Which explains why parents across the map are rising up and taking action — both with their voice and with their vote — to restore sanity across the board. Well, ‘tis better late than never!