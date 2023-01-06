An article published before the new year in Time tried to make the case that exercise can be tied to white supremacy. If that seems like a head scratcher, we agree.
“How did U.S. exercise trends go from reinforcing white supremacy to celebrating Richard Simmons? That evolution is explored in a new book by a historian of exercise, Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, author of the book ‘Fit Nation: The Gains and Pains of America’s Exercise Obsession,’ ” Time noted. According to the article, here are some ways:
The pandemic accelerated fitness inequality. “You can go home and be on your Peloton if you can afford it, if you have the space for it, but not everyone can.”
Adults in places like New York City who play pickleball are taking away space for other recreation. The article states that “all of these adults who want to do this inclusive recreational thing, and they’re competing with children who want to go out and skateboard and do basketball. Those are wonderful things, and we don’t have the public space to accommodate them.”
Even running, which anyone can do, is apparently better for White people. The article noted that running took off in popularity in the 1970s. “It became popular among environmentalists, people who were imagining what it would be like to be in a culture that was not centered around cars. The sneakers back then were pretty rudimentary — old work shoes with rubber soles.
“But it’s important to point out that access was never totally equal, if you lived in a neighborhood that didn’t have safe streets or streets that were not well lit. Women were catcalled. People of color were thought to be committing a crime. The ‘running is for everybody’ discourse still quite often leaves out the fact that depending on where you live and the body that you live in, it can be a very different kind of experience.”
It appears to us that the article is linking some ideas that aren’t right. Many children from all backgrounds play football with little more than a ball and open space. Or basketball in a driveway with a hoop. Kids can go outside and throw a Frisbee, play tag, jump rope, ride bikes or go sleigh riding.
Then there are places like the Norfolk Family YMCA that offer free and discounted memberships. And just about every city has parks where people of all ages can go. And if exercise and fitness were truly dependent on wealth, wouldn’t there be fewer minorities playing professional sports?
At a time when obesity levels are at record levels — especially among Whites — we think it is counterproductive to try to link exercise to something like white supremacy. Last year, some people claimed math was white supremacy. What’s next?