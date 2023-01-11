Just about everyone knows what a teddy bear is, but not everyone knows that the concept originated with Teddy Roosevelt. Mr. Roosevelt’s popularity and frontier spirit were behind the creation of the popular children’s stuffed animal that generations have used to provide reassurance.
In her book, “Not My First Rodeo, Lessons from the Heartland,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem discusses how she became a leader, sometimes referencing previous leaders she looked up to while growing up, including Mr. Roosevelt. At one point, she called him one of the “four finest men to ever live.”
It is easy to see why. Mr. Roosevelt had grit, and might be the type of leader that the United States needs now. He served as president from 1901-09. He might be best known — at least in the Dakotas — for his interest in conservation, including the establishment of national parks. It probably doesn’t hurt his popularity with Ms. Noem that Mr. Roosevelt also has one of the four faces featured on Mount Rushmore.
Mr. Roosevelt had many admirable qualities. He probably was the first president to take full advantage of the power of the press, using his “bully pulpit” to get the people to support his programs. Part of his bully pulpit was originating what we now know as presidential press conferences. Mr. Roosevelt even conducted them while he was being shaved.
Unlike many presidential press conferences now, Mr. Roosevelt allowed reporters to pop questions to him on the spot, recognizing the power reporters had to help him get his message out. He never used a list that told him what reporter he could call upon.
One of the things that Ms. Noem admires about Mr. Roosevelt was his belief in individualism, where people could earn a living based on hard work and innovation. He led the nation toward progressive reforms and established a strong foreign policy, issues that the nation again is dealing with now.
The Roosevelts ended up becoming a powerful political family. Teddy’s nephew, Franklin, ended up leading the nation through the Great Depression of the 1930s and into the start of World War II. And while the Roosevelt family had strong political disagreements as Theodore was a Republican and Franklin was a Democrat, historians said family members remained friendly and got along, setting an example for the nation today.
Ms. Noem is right to look back at history during this difficult time. As she points out, “America is great because the people who came before us and built this country were imperfect. And they knew it. Their obvious imperfections gave them humility ... all of us — imperfect as we all are — would come together and work on problems together and figure things out together.”
Ms. Noem isn’t the first political leader to look at history, but she does provide a healthy reminder that being a student of history can help us to learn to solve our own problems.