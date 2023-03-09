Call them blunders — maybe — but don’t suggest President Joe Biden’s age has anything to do with it. That seems to be the logic behind a group of voices that are saying anyone who criticizes the president is guilty of ageism.
Some people, including Republican candidate Nikki Haley, have suggested that there should be a mental competency test for those above 75 seeking to be president. After all, many jobs, such as pilots, have a mandatory retirement age such as 65 or 67.
But, apparently, it is wrong in some people’s eyes to suggest a competency test for those 75 or older who want to lead the most powerful nation on earth. One retired University of Nebraska at Omaha psychology and sociology professor called it “ageism” recently.
Many others in the media have agreed. Hosts of the ABC TV talk show “The View” defended President Biden after he apparently forgot that a Republican lawmaker died last fall. The president asked where she was during a press conference.
Publications, such as Time and Fortune, have published articles that stated that the criticism against the president amounts to ageism. But is that really the case when a president seemingly shakes hands with nobody, then seems confused when he is trying to walk off a stage? It has happened more than once.
Is it ageism when a president repeatedly tells a story that has been proven false, such as a driver who “drank his lunch” and then caused an accident that killed the president’s son? Is it ageism when a person sniffs women and children, especially if they never had a history of it until later years? These are tough but fair questions.
Then there is the sudden yelling or repeating of something, apparently to make a point when it doesn’t seem appropriate. Also, some statements he has uttered just don’t make sense, and it is awkward.
There are more examples, but at some point, it can’t just be chalked up to “Joe being Joe.” Cognitive impairment happens. It’s a fact; otherwise people would never need to retire. And for those who have or had loved ones with dementia, we know that people often have good days and bad days.
Being president of the United States is a full-time job that requires stamina. We know President Biden isn’t the first president to rely on aides, but there appears to be growing reason to be suspicious about his mental fitness.
Why was he kept hidden during the campaign season? Why does he hardly take any questions from the press and then greatly limits how many he answers? Why aren’t all his press conferences shown live? Why is he instructed on whom to call?
Being a president is hard. Few people could do it. There is tremendous responsibility. It remains the most important job in the world. Is it too much to ask for a cognitive test over the age of 75 for those seeking to be president when there are repeated signs of impairment?