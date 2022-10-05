Trying to capture alleged livestock abuses poses risk to food chain

Some media outlets have reported on a federal court’s recent decision to strike down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse. The court found this summer that the law passed last year by Iowa lawmakers violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution.
The Associated Press reported that the court’s decision rejected the Iowa’s legislation that makes it a crime to trespass on a property to place a camera to record or transmit images. The law — which had support from Republicans and some Democrats — made the first offense punishable by up to two years in prison and subsequent offenses a felony.
What is most disturbing is that many of the news outlets did not include some of the reasons why farmers want to enact it — as if trespassing alone wasn’t enough.
Farmers are rightfully cautious about allowing anyone near their confinement barns, let alone inside them. Intruders could track in disease while trying to capture livestock practices they allege are cruel.
The swine industry is especially vulnerable. Consider pseudorabies, which has wiped out millions of hogs in recent years in other countries and isn’t foreign to this country. The disease is one of many that pose a danger to the hog industry and continues to evolve with new strains.
Swine Health Information Center (SHIC) Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg said a recent strain of pseudorabies in China differs genetically from the strain that challenged the U.S. pork industry in the 1980s.
“That difference in genetics probably is leading to a real difference in pathogenicity and the ability of this virus to infect and kill pigs,” said Sundberg during an interview with Brownfield Ag News at the Iowa Pork Congress.
Consider how quickly disease can ruin an industry. Poultry recently experienced that situation with an outbreak of an avian flu. Even wild geese and ducks were spreading the flu this year and last year that resulted in tens of millions of chickens being killed to stop the spread to the entire industry.
By leaving out additional reasons why farmers don’t want trespassers on their property — media outlets are not telling the whole story.
The most recent successful lawsuit was filed in federal court on Aug. 10, 2021. In addition to the challenges to the three Iowa laws, earlier lawsuits have resulted in courts striking down similar laws in North Carolina, Kansas, Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. A challenge to the Arkansas law is currently pending in the district court.
If all media outlets truly want to represent what is happening in the world, they need to tell the whole story. Doing less poses a risk to the food chain and what is truly happening in the world.