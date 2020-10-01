Truth available to those who seek it

Yes, there is ample evidence to conclude that the specter of Sept. 11, 2001, is but a blip on the fogged-up screens of the current crop of millennials occupying space in America’s colleges and universities.
Regrettably, the teaching of “ancient” history related to our country’s founding appears passé; still, the look backwards to the almost incomprehensible Al-Qaeda attack on American soil encompasses only a short period of time.
And yet the lack of awareness related to the consequences of terrorism — whether foreign born or domestic — is astounding, which helps to explain both their participation in and acceptance of anarchic rioting (protests, euphemistically) resulting not only in the rampant destruction of property but also the insensate loss of life. Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta and other cities have been overrun with violence, albeit based on a false premise.
Let’s be honest. Black Lives Matter has nothing to do with the tragic death of George Floyd ... nor with civil rights ... nor with social equality for that matter. Not unlike Antifa, it is a Marxist-communist organization heck bent on turning America into a socialist country.
Mob rule is the goal — with the constitution itself including long-treasured inalienable rights granted to all freedom loving Americans ripped to shreds!
Think about it! If Black lives truly mattered to the misguided miscreants responsible for turning metropolitan areas into combat zones, they wouldn’t have neglected attending to the glaring absence of progress related to a plethora of problems impacting minority populations in major American cities over the last half century. Education? Lack of family structure? Gang violence? Health care? Criminal justice reform?
All attention deprived — each and every one —despite the fact of duplicitous Democrat mayors now given to pandering to the demands of radical mobs committing unspeakable mayhem that will even more adversely impact minority communities.
Businesses trashed and burned, thousands of jobs lost, police protection squandered, crime rates skyrocketing (including even the slaughter of innocent children).
Sadly, the Obama (and Biden) administration’s record regarding minorities is one of failure and betrayal — now manifested in the egregious rioting and mayhem we are witnessing. In their wake, division and discord has been given license — with the cause of race relations set back 75 years or more.
Pitting one against another — even at the funeral of noted 1960s civil rights icon John Lewis — is typical Obama.
Which, along with unprecedented corruption evidenced in Obama’s (and Biden’s) use of the FBI, CIA, DOJ and NSA to overturn a legitimate election and undo the will of the people, appropriately confers upon Barack Obama the dishonorable title as the single worst president in U.S. history.
Caught spying on a rival campaign and illegally unmasking Michael Flynn and others, Obama and Biden were given cover by complicit actors.
Of course, both the Democrat party and the national mainstream media have been in lock-step all the while — providing evasion while misrepresenting the facts. All this happened even though social media users have instant and easy access to actual newsworthy events and circumstances. The truth is there for everyone to see.
Which bodes well for President Trump. Fair minded folks recognize that he has accomplished more for — all the while having to contend with an anti-American faction determined to bring him down. Indeed, his re-election is crucial to retaining the constitutional republic the founders created in 1776.
Vote as if your very life depends on it. It does!