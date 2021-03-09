One of former President Donald Trump’s major achievements was reversing the decline of the U.S. armed forces and beginning the long, vital process of rebuilding them. In cooperation with Congress, he added $100 billion to the defense budget over two years and initiated reforms to enable the Pentagon to more effectively deter aggressors, especially China.
It was an example of how a focus on “peace through strength” can unify the political right while also earning support from the center and at least parts of the left, too.
Jim Talent, chairman of the National Leadership Council at the Reagan Institute, recently wrote that four years was never going to be enough time to reverse the decades of neglect and underfunding for the military. But it was a start.
Historically, a strong national defense has been supported by both sides of the political spectrum.
“Donald Trump could not have … established the Space Force, or initiated most of his other Pentagon reforms, without support from Democrats,” Mr. Talent wrote.
That’s no historical anomaly. Before Ronald Reagan was elected president in 1980, a coalition of both Democrats and Republicans worked on plans to rebuild America’s post-Vietnam military.
So, going forward, one has to hope that support for a robust defense budget should continue to be not just acceptable but popular with a large cross section of political leaders. Mr. Talent identifies three reasons for this:
When a strong national defense is pivotal to keeping America safe, free and prosperous, leaders of good will know that increased funding for a reformed Pentagon is the one essential to achieving both security and peace.
The major objection to increasing the defense budget has always been that the government couldn’t afford it — that “fiscal restraint” requires freezing or cutting the defense top line. That argument was never sound. It always ends up costing more to restore current or future readiness than it would have cost to maintain readiness in the first place.
The American people want to be secure, and one of the few institutions they still trust to keep them secure is the armed forces.
Pundits will argue for a long time about why Donald Trump lost his race for reelection, but nobody believes he lost because of his support for the armed forces. He was never attacked for his defense agenda, and not just because peace through strength is the right thing to do. It’s also very popular.