The Biden administration has touted itself as being friendly to the American worker, but its recent rollback of expanded apprenticeship programs only seems to benefit labor unions and big government.
Work-based learning is what students want to participate in; educators want to provide; and employers want their new workers to have. It’s a broadly defined term that includes everything from job shadows to internships to apprenticeships.
Apprenticeships are often thought in the environment of organized labor. A man and woman begins an apprenticeship with a local union, works as an apprentice for what can be an extended period of time and then becomes a full-fledged union member when an apprenticeship is successfully completed.
In Northeast Nebraska, which is not dominated by labor unions, traditional apprenticeships can be few and far between. Employers in right-to-work states often see them as too restrictive in their requirements and opt instead for less formal work-based learning opportunities.
The Donald Trump administration recognized that and sought to loosen and expand apprenticeship opportunities, recognizing the shortcomings of apprenticeships while also their benefits. The Trump administration established what was known as the Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Program, which allowed for more flexible public-private partnerships that benefited both employer and employee. Under Donald Trump, the White House also started the National Council for the American Worker, which had as its goal to create millions of new education and on-the-job learning opportunities for workers.
All that would seem to be concepts the Biden administration would want to continue, but that’s not the case.
Robin Walker, senior director of federal affairs at the Foundation for Government Accountability, points out that new efforts from the Biden administration and House Democrats want to destroy one of the most crucial requirements of apprenticeships: its flexibility.
House Resolution 447 would remove the ability of employers to identify the skills their workers need and would instead force them to conform their workforce development efforts to a predetermined mold designed by the federal government. In addition, the bill includes dangerous language, which could require new apprenticeship programs to partner with existing labor unions to gain approval.
“Apprenticeships require tailoring. A successful workforce development program exists when employers and job seekers are able to respond to the particular and individual needs or skills that an industry and an employer require,” Ms. Walker recently wrote.
The Biden administration’s one-size-fits-all approach will make apprenticeships strict and rigid when they should be just the opposite: varied and flexible. Those in Washington, D.C., should let Main Street and everyday Americans decide for themselves how they want to navigate the workforce.