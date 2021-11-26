While this football season hasn’t gone as expected for Nebraska coaches, players and fans, the games have offered a ray of hope for young children, no matter the score.
Take, for instance, the Huskers’ game against Minnesota last month. Not only did the two teams play for the Broken Bits of Chair Trophy, but more than $30,000 was raised to benefit pediatric cancer research through the Team Jack Foundation — which started as a grassroots effort in Atkinson through the Hoffman family — and the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.
Nebraska’s two other trophy games also promote worthy causes. For today’s Heroes Game between Nebraska and Iowa, a citizen of each state is chosen annually for acts of heroism to be honored on the field at halftime. Nebraska and Wisconsin battle for the Freedom Trophy, which taps into both schools’ patriotic roots. The trophy features Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium and Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium, with a bronze American flag in the middle.
In addition, Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann has teamed up with an insurance and real estate business to create the “Husker Heartbeat Giveback,” which is donating funds to 12 hand-picked charities.
Following the Minnesota game, Domann and the “Husker Heartbeat Giveback” donated a portion of their funds to help “fill the stadium” and reach impoverished children and families around the world.
One of the chosen charities is Compassion International’s Fill the Stadium initiative, which provides essential food, medical care and support to hurting children. With a goal of serving 70,000 children (or equal to a full stadium), the initiative so far has raised $33 million for more than 66,600 kids and their families in an attempt to “fill the stadium.”
“We take for granted how much we have in America and how blessed we are with resources, roofs over our heads and running water,” Domann said. “My heart dropped when I learned how other young people live — human beings just like us who live in such a different reality.
“I want to do anything possible to help make their lives better—and at this point, helping with financial resources is what I can do.”
For the past three years, Domann also has sponsored a boy named Vincent in Togo, Africa, through Compassion International. Now he is encouraging others to take action and help children just like Vincent all around the world.
These are causes worth cheering for no matter the Huskers’ win-loss record.