Trends have presidents abusing executive authority to get their way

“To all those who did not support us, take a measure of me and my heart. If you still disagree, so be it. That’s democracy, that’s America. I will be a president for all Americans. I promise you I will fight as hard for those who did not support me, as those who did.”

Those were some of the words President Joe Biden used during his inauguration. It was right in line with his election campaign themes that called for unity, healing and understanding.

Then, just a few hours later on his inauguration day, Mr. Biden signed 17 executive orders. As CNN stated, the action was “moving faster and more aggressively to dismantle his predecessor’s legacy than any other modern president.”

But there was more to come. In his first three days in office, Mr. Biden signed 30 executive orders. At least 10 reversed actions of President Donald Trump that took place over several years.

At this point, many who believe in the U.S. Constitution are beginning to wonder: why do we even have a House of Representative and a Senate if a president can legislate by himself via executive order?

Granted, executive orders are nothing new, but they seem to be the preferred way that presidents get their way, especially with former Presidents Barack Obama and Trump. Now it has snowballed in President Biden’s first few days.

We hear a lot about transition of power, but enacting so many executive orders so quickly is hardly a transition — it’s a takeover. Moreover, it doesn’t have to be this way. President Biden has majorities in both the House and Senate — along with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. He could work with Congress to pass legislation he desires if he could be patient.

Nobody is denying that presidents have the right to use an executive order. But wouldn’t democracy be better served to have a stronger legislative and judicial branch and a weaker executive branch? In recent presidencies, it seems the executive branch has grown in stature while the legislative — and to a lesser extent the judiciary — has allowed it.

As Mr. Biden also said during his inauguration address: “Hear one another. See one another. Show respect to one another. Politics need not be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war.”

We agree. Let’s get back to democracy. That includes discussing issues, working them through Congress and trying to come up with legislation. That is more in line with the U.S. Constitution.

