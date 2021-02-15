Weather Alert

...Cold air will be over the area into Tuesday... .Cold high pressure will dominate the region the next few days with very cold temperatures and bitter cold wind chills. Wind chills will be coldest during the overnight and morning hours, with some recovery during the afternoon hours. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected, from 30 below to 40 below zero. The coldest values generally expected for the overnight and morning hours. Some recovery is expected Monday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&