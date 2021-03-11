A recent article in Editor & Publisher — a trade publication for journalists — focused on a topic that newsrooms around the country are dealing with — regaining public trust.
The article led with, “The former president of the United States called us ‘fake news’ and the ‘enemy of the people.’ Talk radio hosts falsely parrot claims of ‘liberal media bias.’ Right-wing media figures have flooded the public square with misinformation on everything from the outcome of the election to the effectiveness of wearing a face mask.”
It’s an issue the Daily News deals with as well. There have been occasional calls and letters (sometimes anonymous) claiming that this newspaper prints fake news or is guilty of hyping the COVID-19 pandemic. As an example, one person recently said the Daily News only prints stories about people who have COVID-19 with a theme that it is something “not to mess around with.” Yet, the caller said, the Daily News doesn’t do stories on the millions of Americans who have not been bothered by COVID-19. Why? Wouldn’t people like to know not everybody gets it? Any why doesn’t the media ever point out that your chances of getting COVID-19 and dying are less than 1 percent, which is less than the death rate associated with the flu?
Fair enough. But if pandemic-related stories decrease, could media outlets be held responsible if COVID-19 cases would spike back up and more deaths resulted?
Only recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime government infectious disease expert who is now President Biden’s chief medical adviser for the pandemic, said there are new more infectious versions of the virus that could cause spikes in cases in the coming months. He has warned Americans not to let their guard down.
So with all the mistrust of journalists, what is the media to do? Print something contrary and get called out as spreading mistruths?
Editor & Publisher noted there is a new effort called the Trust in News Project. It is a three-year effort by the Reuters Institute for Journalism at the University of Oxford to “study and offer solutions to newsrooms attempting to overcome the growing and, at times, long-standing mistrust of media companies.”
So far, E & P said there is no single trust in news problem. Some blame it on race. Both the Kansas City Star and Los Angeles Times have published apologies because their newsrooms aren’t more diversified. Some journalists blame their opinion page, which they said readers still have a hard time differentiating from a newspaper’s straight news reporting.
But perhaps the biggest thing we as journalists can do is listen to the people. That point wasn’t mentioned — yet.
We should not assume that “liberal media bias” claims are false. If we truly want solutions, we need to acknowledge other points of view, regardless of our political affiliation.