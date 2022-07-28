Inflation has added chaos to wages. Many in the private sector are happy to keep their jobs and take a modest 2% or 3% increase while those who have government jobs — at least locally — enjoy twice as big of increases. We have no problem with employees who are well compensated in government, but we believe that state and local governments in Nebraska should address public employee compensation levels if they are to maintain any sense of fiscal responsibility, particularly in these difficult economic times.
Both Madison County and the City of Norfolk have proposed wage increases of at least 6%. That sounds great until recognizing that inflation has been rising at least 2 to 3 percentage points higher than that. In other words, unless there is a separate wage increase for additional duties or a promotion, real wages aren’t keeping up with inflation.
Then take a look at the private sector. Few businesses are increasing wages more than 4%. Some are giving raises half that size or smaller. Others are not filling positions when they become vacant and asking co-workers to take over some of the duties that no longer are being covered because of attrition. These workers naturally are envious of government workers, who are supposed to be public servants.
We know that just about everyone believes his or her job is essential and they should be well compensated. But is it really public service when wage increases are higher than the private sector except for those at the very top?
Take teachers, a position that has a reputation of low pay. But at least according to CareerExplorer, the average wage for a teacher in Nebraska is $60,700. And the starting wage averages more than $33,000. Many teachers are able to retire in their late 50s. How many private sector rank-and-file employees do you know who are able to retire in their late 50s? Administrators make hundreds of thousands of dollars. Even the top positions in private business — unless it is at the corporate level — don’t earn that.
The point is that government’s size keeps growing and salaries keep growing faster than the private sector. We also know it takes competitive wages to keep employees. And we know that it is costly to train new employees. The private sector knows this firsthand.
Nevertheless, government salaries almost always seem to grow during tough times. The increases are passed on to the taxpayers, relying on increased property valuations or higher taxes. But the private sector has no choice. Instead, capital purchases are delayed or employees have their hours cut or wages reduced to get by.
At some point, government wages are going to have to be curtailed. If not, government will get so big that the private sector no longer will be able to support it.