In this April 13, 2016 file photo a giant banner congratulating Kobe Bryant is draped around Staples Center before his last NBA basketball game, a contest against the Utah Jazz, in downtown Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. 

 AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Sports could always be counted on to bring people together.

But a baseball sign-stealing scandal, an ugly college basketball fight and a player stepping on an opponent’s chest had us wondering whether that still holds true. Then came the biggest gut-punch of all: The death of retired NBA great Kobe Bryant.

Yet what’s transpired since the death of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday has only reinforced the power of sports.

Initially, we were going to use the space to bemoan the uncivility in sports. But the outpouring of tributes to Bryant led us thinking otherwise.

- Shortly after hearing of Bryant’s death Sunday, the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs collaborated on a touching tribute to Bryant at the beginning of their game, with each team dribbling out the 24-second shot clock in remembrance of the No. 24 worn by Bryant.

- In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid paid tribute by wearing one of his jersey numbers, scoring 24 points — and yes, grabbing eight defensive rebounds — on a night dedicated to Bryant, who wore both numbers for the Los Angeles Lakers. As a teen in Africa, Embiid first got hooked on basketball watching Bryant in the 2010 NBA Finals. “That was the turning point in my life,” Embiid said. “It was watching Kobe. After watching, I just wanted to be like him.” On the other hand, Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie and Orlando’s Terrence Ross are showing their respect by no longer wearing No. 8 — worn by Bryant at the start of his career.

- Many coaches wore Bryant’s sneakers, including Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who plans on buying the Kobe sneakers for his two young sons.

“I’m going to tell them the story of Kobe Bryant when they are old enough to understand,” Spoelstra said. “Those shoes will be a symbol of excellence, work ethic, commitment and class.”

In response to NBA player Charles Barkley famously declaring in a 1993 Nike commercial, “I am not a role model,” Newsweek wrote: “Role models operate on more than one level.

Parents and teachers are the guiding lights for everyday reality. Star athletes and other celebrities — the Muhammad Alis and Babe Ruths, the (Michael) Jordans and Barkleys — are the models in daydreams.

“They represent an impossible dream, perhaps, but something to grow on.”

Like all of us, Bryant had his shortcomings, but he achieved the impossible — while also bringing us together.

