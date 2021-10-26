Thanks to the presence in the U.S. Senate of some moderate Democrats who can’t stomach the massive spending plans touted by President Joe Biden, it appears that some scaling back is in order.
But that’s not really a reason for huge sighs of relief or celebrations because there likely remain numerous examples of expansive and unnecessary spending in Mr. Biden’s proposals.
It’s interesting to note — and somewhat scary — that many of the president’s spending ideas would have the nation, in effect, emulate California where policies already are in place and causing problems.
For example, the budget reconciliation bill has called for spending tens of billions of taxpayer dollars to incentivize a switch away from gasoline and diesel to electric vehicles. But in California, which offers even more lucrative incentives than proposed at the federal level, electric vehicles still make up less than 10 percent of new vehicle sales even though gas prices are usually more than a dollar per gallon higher than the rest of the country.
The issue is whether a majority of Americans are wanting electric vehicles — no matter the incentives — because of the relatively short range and long charging times, as well as the higher sticker price.
“In short, electric vehicles work fine as a second or third car for wealthier households but not as go-to vehicles for most people,” wrote Ben Lieberman, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a free-market think tank.
The reconciliation package also has contained the Clean Electricity Performance Program, which provides electric utilities with incentives to increase the use of renewable electricity sources like wind and solar, combined with big penalties for those continuing to include too much coal and natural gas.
California offers, once again, a comparison. It relies on alternative sources of power much more than many other states. It’s electric bills, it should be noted, are 50 to 100 percent higher than the rest of the nation.
Provisions to discourage homeowners and businesses from using natural gas for heating and for appliances like stoves and clothes dryers are also part of the reconciliation package. Yet natural gas appliances often are considerably cheaper than their electric counterparts, placing a financial burden on some households.
And did you know that some California cities have taken the anti-natural gas agenda one step further by banning natural gas hookups for new homes and businesses? Mr. Lieberman used that example as another reason to be way of the president’s spending proposals that emulate what’s already taking place in California.
So, Nebraskans should hope for a continued reduction in the spending plans offered by the White House, especially those that would have California as the model to follow.