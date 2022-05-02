What is “bothsidesism?” It’s not a word that is heard often in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, but perhaps it should be more frequently part of conversations.
It refers to the journalistic practice of presenting both sides of an argument. But critics say the alleged problem with the practice is that it gives credibility to some opinions and views that they otherwise would not have or deserve.
The real problem, though, is that liberals and progressives like to presume that their viewpoint is the only one deserving of that credibility. They argue that the cancel culture on the left poses far less of a danger to free speech than attempts, for example, in right-leaning state legislatures to determine, by law, what can and can’t be taught in K-12 classrooms and public universities.
Florida’s new so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation is an example of what horrifies the far left. For those who support it, their opinion isn’t worthy of airing. That’s why “bothsidesism” angers and frustrates liberals.
Elements of the national media contribute to the situation when they practice what might be called “onesideism.”
“That is what journalists are doing when they habitually exculpate one political party and charge another with all that ails the country,” said Aaron Zubia, a postdoctoral fellow in the department of politics at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina.
That’s exactly what is happening far too often in the national media.
But Mr. Zubia is on target when he argues that there is no free speech without bothsidesism.
There is no genuine public political discourse without bothsidesism.
“If we want to cultivate healthy civil discourse and make strides toward truth, we must practice bothsidesism,” he wrote.
The attempt to silence political opponents has an element of cruelty about it. Universities, formerly bastions for the study of liberal arts, now tend to prioritize political advocacy over sound political judgment.
“And this has produced the kind of self-righteous zeal that has flooded journalistic outlets, and that has damaged the quality of public political debate,” Mr. Zubia wrote.
The bottom line is that the practice of bothsidesism is a prerequisite of citizenship in a democratic republic, no matter how unpopular it may seem at the moment. Onesideism, on the other hand, is a formula for stifling speech, not encouraging it.