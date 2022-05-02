What is “bothsidesism?” It’s not a word that is heard often in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, but perhaps it should be more frequently part of conversations.

It refers to the journalistic practice of presenting both sides of an argument. But critics say the alleged problem with the practice is that it gives credibility to some opinions and views that they otherwise would not have or deserve.

The real problem, though, is that liberals and progressives like to presume that their viewpoint is the only one deserving of that credibility. They argue that the cancel culture on the left poses far less of a danger to free speech than attempts, for example, in right-leaning state legislatures to determine, by law, what can and can’t be taught in K-12 classrooms and public universities.

Florida’s new so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation is an example of what horrifies the far left. For those who support it, their opinion isn’t worthy of airing. That’s why “bothsidesism” angers and frustrates liberals.

Elements of the national media contribute to the situation when they practice what might be called “onesideism.”

“That is what journalists are doing when they habitually exculpate one political party and charge another with all that ails the country,” said Aaron Zubia, a postdoctoral fellow in the department of politics at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina.

That’s exactly what is happening far too often in the national media.

But Mr. Zubia is on target when he argues that there is no free speech without bothsidesism.

There is no genuine public political discourse without bothsidesism.

“If we want to cultivate healthy civil discourse and make strides toward truth, we must practice bothsidesism,” he wrote.

The attempt to silence political opponents has an element of cruelty about it. Universities, formerly bastions for the study of liberal arts, now tend to prioritize political advocacy over sound political judgment.

“And this has produced the kind of self-righteous zeal that has flooded journalistic outlets, and that has damaged the quality of public political debate,” Mr. Zubia wrote.

The bottom line is that the practice of bothsidesism is a prerequisite of citizenship in a democratic republic, no matter how unpopular it may seem at the moment. Onesideism, on the other hand, is a formula for stifling speech, not encouraging it.

Tags

In other news

Strong sheriff — Craig Davis

I was a sheriff’s deputy in Stanton County when Mike Unger came to work for the sheriff’s office as a deputy. It was apparent from the get go that Mike knew what he was doing and was someone that got the job done and did it well. Sheriff Lehman gave him a lot of responsibility because he kne…

Level highest rates — Andy Mohr

NORFOLK — I am a Nebraska state trooper. I will get right to the point. There is a serious pay discrepancy between the pay of many police departments in Nebraska and those of us who patrol the state’s roads and highways.

Problems of the president — Terry Spence

STANTON — I am 74 years old and I have never seen anything that even remotely resembles the current situation in the oval office. I mean we are talking about the Presidency of the United States. Joe Biden is supposed to be the leader of the last bastion of freedom on planet earth. Yet we see…

Attacking the rich is like attacking U.S.

Attacking the rich is like attacking U.S.

Go after the hated rich, make up phony stories, hit them hard with taxes on their wealth, listen to the applause, figure on Democrats now winning the midterm elections and pretend it’s all about debt reduction and compassion for the average American. That’s President Joe Biden for you, skipp…

Twitter takeover revealing

Twitter takeover revealing

This week, in one of the most shocking business moves in recent memory, Twitter reversed itself and decided to sell itself after all to Elon Musk, who paid some $44 billion for the privilege. The move was made, at least in part, for ideological reasons; Musk has been vocally critical of Twit…