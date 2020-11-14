Tolerance for opposing points of view has vanished

In 1940, the Nazis created a list of 2,802 names of people in Britain it wanted arrested when the Germans tried to take the country over. The so-called “Black Book” consisted of a list of people the Nazis believed to be their enemies, including politicians, writers, scientists and artists.
In recent weeks, there have been several calls by left leaning individuals to start their own lists of people who supported President Trump — as if he was a criminal. Most of these calls to action have come on Twitter.
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”
As Politico reported, AOC’s comments prompted a group called, the “Trump Accountability Project,” to respond. “Remember what they did,” the group’s website declares. “We should not allow the following groups of people to profit from their experience: Those who elected him. Those who staffed his government. Those who funded him.”
Robert Reich, a former U.S. secretary of labor, also took to Twitter in mid-October. The professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley wrote, “When this nightmare is over, we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It would erase Trump’s lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness, and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe.”
Many of the thousands of responses to Mr. Reich’s tweet supported him, including some calling for camps “to implement whatever final solution such a commission might come up with.”
Then there’s CNN commentator Jake Tapper, who stated that Trump supporters need to worry about “how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity.”
Really? Is this how we want to promote healing as some have suggested with a new administration? By employing Nazi tactics because they disagreed with the former administration’s policies?
At a time like this, we would like to remember President George W. Bush, who called for peace after the 9/11 attacks.
“Those who feel like they can intimidate fellow citizens to take out their anger don’t represent the best of America. They represent the worst of humankind. And they should be ashamed of that kind of behavior.
“And it’s a great country; it’s a great country because we share the same values of respect and dignity and human worth. ... They love America just as much as I do.”
For almost two and a half centuries, this nation has been big enough to support a range of opinions except one time. Let’s hope the latest are just rants.