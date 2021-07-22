Today, not the future I dreamed of

It’s easy to see why the State Game Lodge in South Dakota’s Black Hills became the summer home for Presidents Coolidge and Eisenhower — given not only the spectacular scenery but also the bubbling streams that are home to tasty rainbow trout as well as a source of sustenance for the majestic buffalo (Paha Sapa’s “tatanka”) that commingle with visitors come to embrace the American West.
The significance of the Black Hills (the highest mountain range east of the Rockies in the continental United States) is not lost to historians. The late 1800s were awash with conflict between native tribes fighting to keep their land and government soldiers determined to take it. The great chiefs Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull are major historical figures — as also are George Custer, Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane.
But, the Game Lodge most notably serves nowadays as a favored Mother’s Day destination for those seeking an enticing buffet of delicious offerings that satisfy the palate. Hence, the annual dinner has become a tradition for my family and for that of a local rancher and homesteader still clinging to a way of life that his ancestors, too, pieced out of a challenging prairie landscape.
Because we share a valued heritage steeped in the simple traditions of a bygone era, our informal get-together is always an opportunity to recall common activities long past but not forgotten. Touching base with one’s roots is invariably a good thing — helping to bring a seasoned perspective to the here and now acuteness of understanding or mental perception related to the relative importance of things appears in short supply these days.
Indeed it seems readily apparent that much of what’s changed in more recent times hasn’t been for the better. Given the great disparity evident between the respectful social environment and traditional values that we inherited compared to the relative absence of fundamental principles governing life in the new century, that conclusion seems well founded for obvious reasons, to wit.
The family unit has mostly disintegrated. A two-tiered system of justice favors the well connected. The drug culture is out of control (legalized marijuana in South Dakota?). The political class serves itself. The national mainstream media is hopelessly corrupt. Terrorism is here to stay. Washington, D.C., is an establishment swamp. Sanctuaries protect criminal aliens who abuse Americans. Division reigns.
“Education” is a despairing euphemism. Curriculums are nonsensical. Discipline in schools is virtually non-existent. Colleges and universities have become breeding grounds (no pun intended) for cause-oriented busybodies whose appreciation for constitutional rights reflects a rather perverse view of freedom. Liberal indoctrination rules — permeating education K-12 and beyond.
Television, movies and technology have replaced the Sunday sermon as the principal vehicles of moral challenge and progress. Historical context is routinely excluded. Cancel culture has become the cat’s meow, so to speak. Frames of reference involving the daily behavior of human beings center on the internet and whimsical (Facebook and Twitter) postings often having their origin in evil intent.
A socialist mindset has found favor among millennials — consistent with a subversive political ideology that mocks capitalism and the concept of individual responsibility. Everyone is inevitably a victim of something — relegating personal accountability to the proverbial back seat. WOKE (or WOKEness) is a 2017 dictionary addition that provokes useless, counterproductive chatter.
Well, if that’s “the future we always dreamed of,” as a recent ad replays adnauseam. The world is destined to become a most incompatible place. Given that prophesy, it’s no wonder that few of those who share my vintage express a wish to go back and start over. Besides, if what we hear from the church pew is correct, the hereafter is a place of blissful happiness offering great dining options to match the exquisite Game Lodge cuisine.