Norfolkans and Northeast Nebraskans have done their part in our democracy by getting involved in local, state and national politics and issues, but there is room for improvement.
Democracy takes work. It doesn’t function without participation from the “ordinary” citizen. To maintain a democracy, the public needs to stay active and vigilant.
From Black Lives Matter protests to special city council meetings, from pro-police demonstrations to Convention of States meetings, many Norfolkans and Northeast Nebraskans have stepped up to the plate by getting involved.
But in the age of Facebook and Twitter, it’s all too easy for people to confine their political activities to posting or commenting on social media. While it’s a good thing that people have the option to express and debate their views online, it has a limited impact.
To really make a difference, citizens need to show up in person. That means going to public events and making their voices heard.
And people in this corner of the state have done that.
Last summer saw several peaceful Black Lives Matter protests in Norfolk, as well as a public show of support for law enforcement. In the fall, a special meeting of the Norfolk City Council saw dozens of people come to share their opinions regarding a mask mandate. More recently, a meeting about calling a Convention of States saw around 150 people attend. Hundreds of people also turned out for the Life Chain pro-life event in Norfolk last October.
Regardless of whether we agree with the cause or issue, we should be happy to see citizens peacefully gathering to express their views or getting involved in local, state or national politics.
There is room for improvement, though. For example, Norfolk’s streets are a cause of discontent for many residents — at least on social media. But few Norfolkans ever come to city council meetings to learn more and voice their concerns.
It shouldn’t just be the big or exciting issues that bring people to meetings. If someone feels an issue, no matter how trivial it may seem, is important, then he or she should take the time to voice those concerns.
If attending a meeting or event isn’t possible, people always have the option to write or call their representatives to make their concerns known, too.
Democracy is not a spectator sport. When someone chooses not to speak up, they give up their say in the matter. Speaking up on social media may be better than nothing, but there are a number of far more effective, and helpful, ways for people to participate in politics.