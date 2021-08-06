These are interesting times for news. When it comes to topics like voting safeguards, COVID-19 and climate change — to name a few — there’s a mixture of opinions.
For those who missed it — because it wasn’t widely reported except on social media — there were ice recordings last month by the National Snow and Ice Data Center that the Greenland ice sheet is growing. Parts of it have grown at a record pace in recent years.
Depending on the source, there were many explanations for it. Some of them included that it was “fraud” that the climate is changing or that there was fraud in how it was recorded in Greenland. Others were more scientific, such as reduced sun spots were responsible, while others say that while some areas are growing, other areas “are shrinking at an alarming rate.”
What’s disturbing is that some of the social media companies are censoring discussions on the topics, or one side of it. It’s disturbing because the climate is an incredibly complex system of relationships, with one set of circumstances impacting another.
Take Nebraska. While it does seem like it has been incredibly hot in Nebraska at times this summer, it has been that way before. And many people will point out that in February, this part of Nebraska had record cold not felt in more than 70 years. And this is just a fraction of what makes up climate recordings.
The point is there have been extremes in recorded temperatures at various times, including the 1930s. We do agree, however, it seems like more of the United States is experiencing hot conditions more often in recent years, especially in the West.
What does this mean? Is it caused by human activity? Possibly, but keep in mind that the earth has gone through five ice ages, including two that humans have lived through in the past 200,000 years. Could humans have done anything to prevent those weather extremes, or are their efforts better made to try to adjust to new conditions?
And if global warming is happening and sea levels are rising, should new steps get implemented? Should coastal states prohibit new houses from being built next to oceans? Should efforts be made to shift some of the agriculture production? With corn, for example, should the Dakotas and Minnesota be prepared to replace Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois as the top corn producers? And then should Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois start growing more wheat, sorghum and soybeans?
The bottom line is having open, honest discussions on topics rather than censoring one side helps to find truth, which is essential to making the best decisions for everyone. Let’s hope those who make decisions can consider all sides and all information.