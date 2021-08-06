These are interesting times for news. When it comes to topics like voting safeguards, COVID-19 and climate change — to name a few — there’s a mixture of opinions.

For those who missed it — because it wasn’t widely reported except on social media — there were ice recordings last month by the National Snow and Ice Data Center that the Greenland ice sheet is growing. Parts of it have grown at a record pace in recent years.

Depending on the source, there were many explanations for it. Some of them included that it was “fraud” that the climate is changing or that there was fraud in how it was recorded in Greenland. Others were more scientific, such as reduced sun spots were responsible, while others say that while some areas are growing, other areas “are shrinking at an alarming rate.”

What’s disturbing is that some of the social media companies are censoring discussions on the topics, or one side of it. It’s disturbing because the climate is an incredibly complex system of relationships, with one set of circumstances impacting another.

Take Nebraska. While it does seem like it has been incredibly hot in Nebraska at times this summer, it has been that way before. And many people will point out that in February, this part of Nebraska had record cold not felt in more than 70 years. And this is just a fraction of what makes up climate recordings.

The point is there have been extremes in recorded temperatures at various times, including the 1930s. We do agree, however, it seems like more of the United States is experiencing hot conditions more often in recent years, especially in the West.

What does this mean? Is it caused by human activity? Possibly, but keep in mind that the earth has gone through five ice ages, including two that humans have lived through in the past 200,000 years. Could humans have done anything to prevent those weather extremes, or are their efforts better made to try to adjust to new conditions?

And if global warming is happening and sea levels are rising, should new steps get implemented? Should coastal states prohibit new houses from being built next to oceans? Should efforts be made to shift some of the agriculture production? With corn, for example, should the Dakotas and Minnesota be prepared to replace Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois as the top corn producers? And then should Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois start growing more wheat, sorghum and soybeans?

The bottom line is having open, honest discussions on topics rather than censoring one side helps to find truth, which is essential to making the best decisions for everyone. Let’s hope those who make decisions can consider all sides and all information.

Tags

In other news

Remember the Alamo — the right way

Remember the Alamo — the right way

No one is trying to topple the Alamo quite yet, but a new revisionist book on the foundational event of Texas history partakes of the iconoclastic spirit of our time.

No to gambling — Paul Leckband

NORFOLK — Norfolk does not need a horse track and casino. Despite promises of economic windfalls, due to horse racing & casino gambling, there is a huge social cost associated with gambling. I have heard first hand from those whose lives and the lives of their family were ruined because …

Some bad signs for America

Some bad signs for America

Something like a new Cold War is getting hotter even if the United States seems in confused retreat. As evidence of aggression vs. acquiescence, listen to what Sen. Ted Cruz. R.-Texas, asked three top security officials at a congressional hearing without getting an answer.

IRS ruling has it all wrong when it comes to weighing in on religious liberty, politics

IRS ruling has it all wrong when it comes to weighing in on religious liberty, politics

Lathan Watts, director of legal communications for First Liberty Institute, must have a sense of humor.

In a recent essay, Mr. Watts wrote this about the Internal Revenue Service: “In terms of popularity with the American people, the IRS probably ranks somewhere between rush hour traffic and dysentery and only slightly above being stuck in rush hour traffic while experiencing dysentery.”

Feds’ bill for no-fly secrets: $4,536

Feds’ bill for no-fly secrets: $4,536

I sent a simple request in April to my government for public data that taxpayers have the right to see. Through the federal Freedom of Information Act, I asked the Transportation Security Administration (as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation) for the following information:

Focus of Olympic Games should be on athletes, not what they’re wearing

Focus of Olympic Games should be on athletes, not what they’re wearing

At the Olympics, the German gymnastics team wore full-legged unitards that went down to their ankles, eschewing the traditional bikini cut. In doing so, the gymnasts hoped to send a message against uniforms they believe exploit their sexuality — especially considering that male gymnasts wear…