Democrats sure do enjoy raining on the parade that is the Donald Trump economy. Joe Biden, for example, recently accused the president of "squandering" the Obama economy in recent years.
Squandering what, exactly? Under the Obama administration, America’s unemployment rate peaked at 10 percent — the highest feature since the early 1980s. Employers struggled to create jobs, while employees and job-seekers saw fewer opportunities in the private sector.
President Trump, meanwhile, has described today’s U.S. economy as one of the strongest ever. "Wages are rising, incomes are soaring, and 2.5 million Americans have been lifted out of poverty in less than three years," he recently said.
So who’s right?
The numbers are in, and they tell the same story: The Trump economy is indeed soaring.
Here are some economic facts compiled by Ted Harvey, chairman of the Committee to Defend the President.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest jobs report, the U.S. economy added 128,000 jobs in October — exceeding initial estimates of 75,000.
America’s unemployment rate (3.6 percent) remains one of the lowest in the last 50 years, while the total employment level reached a new high of 158.5 million people.
And the good news applies to all kinds of Americans. In October, the unemployment rate for African-Americans dropped to a record low of 5.4 percent.
At the same time, Latino business owners are ramping up investment and taking their businesses to unprecedented heights, supporting employees and job-seekers in the process. Between 2017 and 2018, the revenues of Latino-owned companies increased nearly 25 percent, while the average revenue of such businesses has improved by more than 46 percent this year alone.
Job creators can thank President Trump, and his pro-growth economic agenda. For years now, the Trump administration has focused on rolling back the size of government to help entrepreneurs do what they do best: Create, invest and grow.
In contrast, during the Barack Obama years, taxes steadily rose, while rules and regulations seemingly crept into every aspect of American life.
Tax reform is a prime example. President Trump quickly figured out that the best deal is for individual Americans to keep and use that money themselves. Since he signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law, more than 800 U.S. employers — large and small — have announced new hires, pay raises, benefit increases, bonus distributions, facility expansions, and utility rate reductions because of the lower tax burden.
The verdict is in: When it comes to the U.S. economy, nothing is being "squandered." In fact, we are experiencing one of the strongest economic resurgences in American history.
Our economy is resurgent because of the millions of Americans who now feel empowered to create, invest and grow under the Trump administration.