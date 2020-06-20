We’ve all heard about the potential for a second wave of COVID-19.
But the potential long-term effects of having COVID-19 could be devastating as well. At this point, though, doctors and scientists have only a partial picture to look at.
While most people recover within a few weeks, others have experienced frequent bouts of exhaustion, headaches, anxiety and muscle aches that can last for at least several more weeks.
A number of people have described debilitating symptoms for weeks or even months after developing COVID-19 — what some researchers are calling “post-COVID syndrome.” That has prompted King’s College London researchers to study that and also whether COVID-19 may actually trigger the onset of diabetes in healthy people and also cause severe complications of pre-existing diabetes
But for most, symptoms appear to eventually go away, said Dr. Thomas McGinn of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in New York, who was involved in one of the largest U.S. studies of COVID-19 patients.
“It’s just a matter of when. For some patients, it may take longer than others,” McGinn told The Associated Press.
For those who do require hospitalization for COVID-19, common complications seem to involve the lungs, heart and kidneys, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The brain and nervous system also may be affected.
Lung scarring, heart inflammation, irregular heartbeats and worsening kidney and liver function have been reported as well. However, it’s too soon to know if those could be permanent problems.
Survivors who had long intensive-care stays sometimes need oxygen therapy or dialysis at home. Some also may develop persistent muscle weakness and memory problems. That can happen after any critical illness and may be related to sedation and prolonged bed confinement during hospitalization.
Blood clots also may develop during and after COVID-19 infections, occasionally causing strokes. Even in less serious cases, blood thinners are prescribed and can require lifestyle changes to reduce risks of bleeding.
The first cases emerged in Wuhan, China, in December, so even the first people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered are just six months out from when they were initially infected.
Just like the uncertainty over how the virus spreads, when a vaccine will be available and when the aforementioned second wave is coming, we also don’t know the long-term impact on those with COVID-19.
So that makes it vital to continue to track these cases long after the patients have recovered.