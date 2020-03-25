Each day, Congress refuses to pass legislation that gives assurances to people who are out of work or who had hours cut because of the coronavirus pandemic. The same is true for small businesses that are struggling.
The longer that legislation isn’t passed, the more stress it puts on workers. In addition, it causes more uncertainty for financial markets around the world.
With so much of social media like Facebook and Twitter filled with political hate — blaming the other political party for nothing getting passed — both sides appear to be digging in deeper.
Among the accusations are that Trump has insisted on a payroll tax cut that Democrats vehemently oppose. Even many Republicans consider it a long-term measure that could be taken up later.
Speaking of things that don’t need to be added, lots of Republican lawmakers say that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tried to increase fuel emission standards for airlines and expand wind and solar tax credits. Surely, these are unrelated topics that can wait.
What many working Americans need now is cash — either to replace lost income from reduced hours or lost jobs. Small businesses are hurting as well. Many of these are owned by families who have invested their lives and all their money into them. They stand to lose everything if this pandemic drags on.
Much of the national news seems to be focused on the billions of dollars already lost on Wall Street. Not nearly enough attention goes to the small businesses that do most of the work that keeps the country going, including restaurants, hardware stores, grocery stores and bars that provide a place for working people to socialize and relax.
It’s no secret that the biggest impact this pandemic has had has been economic. That’s too bad because that is easier to fix than a virus for which there is no cure.
Washington rarely is afraid to throw money at a problem. But this time, politicians seem more interested in scoring political points. That’s sad as the people who are being hurt most are the working Americans who pay the bills that keep the nation going.
Right from the start, politics is the one thing both sides agreed that neither side would do. And that is exactly what they are doing.