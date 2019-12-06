There’s a lot to like about how the U.S. chooses its president, but that doesn’t mean it could not be improved.
Take for example the primaries and how early candidates must announce their candidacy to get national media exposure and to raise funds. Already the first primary is almost two months away and candidates are dropping out.
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris ended her 2020 presidential campaign this week. That’s right. Nobody has even cast a vote in an election and she’s out.
So regardless whether you think the California Democrat would be a good candidate for president, there seems to be something wrong when a candidate drops out based on polls and fundraising.
Before Harris, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock dropped out. Same problem. Still others did before that.
But that is just the start of it. Some states get way too much attention. Just look to the east.
Voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have been visited numerous times already by candidates. And it will only increase after Christmas.
Given the small population of these states, by the time the February primary rolls around in Iowa, some voters will actually have met most of the candidates in person. Imagine actually getting to meet a serious candidate for president in person in Nebraska.
By the time the Nebraska primary happens in May, it will be too late. It is unlikely any candidates will visit the Cornhusker state. First off, most of the candidates will have dropped out. Nebraska will be stuck with the choices made by Iowans and those whose states hold elections before Nebraska. Is that fair?
Elections are the most powerful tool citizens have. Shouldn’t people in Nebraska at least have their votes count as much as Iowa or New Hampshire?
And so why do Iowa, New Hampshire and other states get so much clout? Tradition. It’s always been that way, but it isn’t part of the U.S. Constitution or anything even remotely like that.
In recent decades, we have ended traditions that weren’t fair, including discrimination based on race and gender. Shouldn’t we end this tradition as well?
We believe that one simple solution would be to have two primary and caucus dates — one for small states and one for large states. States with populations under 4 million could be Feb. 1. Then all the remaining states would be March 15.
That way at least, all states would have a chance to get to vote for all the candidates.