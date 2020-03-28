“Just the facts, ma’am.”
That famous phrase from the popular radio and then TV drama “Dragnet” is attributed to the character Sgt. Joe Friday when he was trying to gather evidence for a case.
Given the varying levels of concern across the nation due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the phrase rings true today.
The current pandemic has understandably raised fears, but in times like this it’s important to focus on the facts:
FACT: The World Health Organization has not recommended people wear gloves or face masks to protect themselves. Protective items such as face masks and gloves can play a very important role in a clinical setting, but there is little widespread evidence that they are useful for members of the public.
FACT: As of March 27, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, there are approximately 542,788 COVID-19 cases and 1 billion flu cases worldwide.
FACT: Approximately 24,361 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 while 291,000 to 646,000 deaths have been attributed to the flu.
FACT: There are approximately 85,996 cases of COVID-19 in the United States and anywhere from 9.3 million to 45 million cases of the flu in the U.S.
FACT: Approximately 1,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. while anywhere from 12,000 to 61,000 Americans have died from the flu.
FACT: As of this writing, there have been 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and zero deaths. The latest data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services indicates 24 people died from influenza-related causes during the 2018-2019 flu season.
According to Black Book Market Research, 47% of Americans report high anxiety; 64% percent of us are extremely or somewhat concerned about getting our healthcare needs addressed in the next four weeks and only 58% feel safe going to their doctor’s office. About 36% of us do not believe we would receive safe treatment at a hospital or urgent care facility.
With so many questions yet to be answered, it’s easy to feel anxious. And, let’s face it, catching up with families and friends can only last so long.
So, how about we all spend April seeing how many people we can help. Because being a good neighbor is always in style. And that’s a fact.