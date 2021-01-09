A national columnist recently wrote that Donald Trump issued “enough pardons to wall-to-wall carpet Washington’s swamp.” About the time the statement was written, FactTank reported that Mr. Trump had granted clemency 44 times, including 28 pardons and 16 commutations. But context is needed given that Trump’s total was the lowest of any president since at least William McKinley.
The same fact check site reported that, by comparison, President Barack Obama “granted clemency 1,927 times during his eight-year tenure, including 212 pardons and 1,715 commutations. The only modern president who granted clemency almost as infrequently as Mr. Trump is George H.W. Bush, who granted 77 pardons and commutations in his single term.”
The New York Times on the day before Christmas was critical of some of Mr. Trump’s pardons. In part, the Times wrote, “The last days of Trump’s reign have been an orgy of impunity, as he hands out indulgences like party favors and rubs America’s face in his power to put his supporters beyond ordinary law.”
OK, but this isn’t anything new. All presidents, including Republicans and Democrats, have given controversial pardons to family and friends and those in high-profile positions.
Does anyone remember Gerald Ford pardoning Richard Nixon? Or how about Bill Clinton? In 1999, Clinton ended the sentences of 16 members of a Puerto Rican terrorist organization that set off 120 bombs, mostly in major cities. The 16 who were convicted had been given prison terms from 35 to 105 years. Congress even voted 95-2 in the U.S. Senate and 311–41 in the House to condemn Clinton for his action.
The U.S. House Committee on Government Reform even investigated, but the Justice Department would not allow FBI officials to testify. Clinton cited executive privilege and nothing became of it.
This is just a sample of pardons that have been met with scrutiny. The point is that for centuries, presidents have been forgiving crimes.
The U.S. Constitution provides such powers to the president. It states the executive has the “power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.”
Granted, we don’t know how many pardons Mr. Trump might issue during his last few days in office. And there probably will be some that draw more media attention and yet more descriptions of Trump as the most corrupt president ever. But let’s be fair. More than likely, he may end up on the low end of pardons by presidents.
If we as Americans are truly disgusted by pardons, get rid of them. Get a movement to amend the U.S. Constitution. Just don’t pretend the problem started with Mr. Trump. It has existed since the controversy when George Washington pardoned Alexander Hamilton for his involvement in the Whiskey Rebellion.