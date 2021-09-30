The federal government is controlling the use of a drug to treat COVID-19 symptoms that was used to treat former President Donald Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. All three received monoclonal antibodies when they were treated for COVID-19.
And as USA Today reported, “despite having risk factors such as age and weight that put them at risk of getting very sick, they recovered quickly, though Christie spent a week in intensive care.”
All three Republicans credited monoclonal antibody therapies. At the time, many people were skeptical. Why? Perhaps because some of the credit was made by President Trump?
Time has proven it it was effective against COVID-19. Researchers now say because the monoclonal antibodies mimic the natural process of the immune system, it provides molecules the body normally manufactures to fight disease. It has been credited with keeping some patients out of the hospital.
While the jury might have been out yet on their effectiveness when Trump declared that he was so impressed with the treatment that he promised to make them freely available to everyone in the United States, it does appear he was on to something.
Earlier this month, plans were announced for the U.S. government to more directly control where COVID-19 antibody treatments are sent amid a surge of infections and hospitalizations nationwide.
Hospitals and other care providers, including Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, will no longer be able to directly order monoclonal antibody therapies from distributors. Instead, the U.S. government will determine what quantity of the drugs to ship to each state and territory based on COVID-19 case numbers and use of the treatments locally.
HHS said on its website that a rise in infections caused by the delta variant “has caused a substantial surge in the utilization of monoclonal antibody drugs, particularly in areas of the country with low vaccination rates.” The agency said it is “committed to helping ensure consistent availability of these critical drugs for current and future patients in all geographic areas of the country.”
Hindsight is always 20/20. And we know former President Donald Trump was known to exaggerate news about COVID-19 — tending to be overly optimistic. Still, we are pleased to see that researchers are now recognizing its value and enough cases have been successful that word has spread about the effectiveness of its treatment.
We also hope that drug manufacturers can increase the supply, especially when so many hospitals are reported to be near capacity because of rising COVID-19 cases.