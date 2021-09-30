Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Northwestern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska... Southeastern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska... Northeastern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska... Southern Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska... * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 658 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that could experience flooding include... Clarkson, Leigh, Creston, 8 Miles South of Stanton, Maple Creek Recreation Area and The Highway 15 And 32 Junction. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&