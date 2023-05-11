Thoughts on Lemon leaving CNN

Well, we knew it was coming, didn’t we? Anyone who happened to tune in to CNN (not many do that on purpose anymore for good reason) over the past few years couldn’t have been surprised.
It was only a matter of time before foot-in-mouth disease would earn news host Don Lemon an abrupt vacation. Perhaps thinking he was criticizing a Republican (presidential candidate Nikki Haley), he labeled all members of the fair sex over 50 “past their prime.”
Will his lack of sensitivity in insulting women (unabashed ignorance, truthfully) result in permanent banishment as has been the case with other CNN chowderheads (Chris Cuomo, Jeffrey Toobin, et al), not to mention a few former politicos whose loose tongues justifiably shortened their tenure?
In years past their indiscretion may not have mattered a whole lot, but saying the wrong thing at the wrong time in 2023 (on cable television, no less) is taboo.
Of course, on a reliability scale of one to 10 (with 10 being high) these days, both CNN and MSNBC would merit at best a -9 more than likely. They’ve squandered virtually every single element of trust once attained when it comes to reporting or voicing observations about anything of consequence.
Even social media with all its foibles is a more reliable source for information, and that’s figuratively scraping the bottom of the barrel.
Judging by Nielsen Media Research ratings, Watters’ World (I’m Watters, and this is my world, on FOX News Channel) is perhaps the most watched celebrity-hosted show on evening television. No, it’s not a news program per se, but it provides insight (opinion) regarding recent happenings of both a social and political nature.
Perhaps most interesting is the frequent “polling” of folks on the street regarding things they should be expected to know.
But instead display a level of ignorance that is absolutely astounding. In a recent Presidents’ Day segment, for example, only one in several could name the country’s first president, Abraham Lincoln was best known for the Lincoln Tunnel ... John Kennedy was president during the Civil War ... what George Washington couldn’t do was “ride a bike” (Biden, facetiously, huh?) ... etc. Not only were they not embarrassed, they thought it was funny.
Which pretty much explains the status of too many Americans having recently exited today’s education establishment. But, here’s the worst part. Not only don’t they know things they should have learned about our common history collectively, they’ve been (and are being) taught things that are patently inaccurate — under the guise of 20th century progressivism. If you don’t believe that, try deprogramming many a 10- or 15- or 20- or even a 25-year-old.
Indoctrination (gender curricula, critical race theory, and wokeness) is alive and well in schools K-12 and beyond — taking time away from curriculum standards that were once deemed essential tools for responsible citizenship. Consider, for instance, that in 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland, out of 23 schools not a single student was proficient in math (the average expenditure is $32,000 per kid). Moreover, did COVID cash go mostly to the administration? Yup.
Regrettably, my sense is that critical thinking skills (teaching youngsters to think critically) has gone the way of the dinosaur. There’s no better example than that exemplified in the “buy-in” response to the climate cult (“you will suffer and you will enjoy it”). Truly, there has to be something intangible missing inside of people’s inner self (compromising their ability to reason rationally) that they let themselves be so easily misled.
Enter Al Gore and John Kerry, who to my mind are the most villainous global warming bandits on the planet. Unceasingly and sans apology, they fly personal jets all over the world (thus polluting the environment) selling anyone who will listen a bill of goods that defies common sense.
They give speeches and write books ... and make strategic green energy investments, which explains a net worth (each) of over $500 million reportedly. Enough said?