On Nov. 2, Dr. Jen Ashton of “Good Morning America” was critical of the cattle industry for allegedly causing climate change. Ms. Ashton is the chief health and medical editor and chief medical correspondent for ABC News. On “Good Morning America,” Ms. Ashton said the beef and dairy industries produce the majority of the greenhouse gases. “If there were a global shift to plant-based eating by 2050, we could lower greenhouse gas emissions worldwide 70%,” she said. “Every little bit helps.”
It was typical of the type of assault that has been placed on the cattle industry in recent months. From international climate summits to entertainers like former Beatle Paul McCartney and actor Ryan Gosling, the message seems to be that beef is not for dinner. Yet there are many studies that indicate skipping beef will have little to no impact on the climate. But those types of studies hardly get any national media or star attention.
Frank Mitloehner, associate professor and air quality specialist at University of California-Davis, said consuming less meat and dairy products would not help stop climate change. He told Futurist.org that Mr. McCartney and others who have promoted “Meatless Monday” seem to be well-intentioned but do not understand the complex relationships among human activities, animal digestion, food production and atmospheric chemistry.
Mr. Mitloehner said much of the confusion over the role of beef production and dairy farming in climate change comes from a 2006 United Nations report, “Livestock’s Long Shadow.” He points out that printed only in the report’s executive summary and nowhere in the body of the report were two sentences: “The livestock sector is a major player, responsible for 18% of greenhouse gas emissions measured in (carbon dioxide equivalents). This is a higher share than transport.”
Not only are the statements not accurate, but their publication has also put everyone on the wrong path toward solutions, Mr. Mitloehner said. Instead, he suggests the following:
In developed countries, the focus should be on cutting the use of oil and coal for electricity — not consuming less meat and milk.
Leading authorities agree that in the United States, raising cattle and pigs for food accounts for about 3% of all greenhouse gas emissions, while transportation creates an estimated 26%.
“The developed world’s efforts should focus not on reducing meat and milk consumption,” Mr. Mitloehner said, “but rather on increasing efficient meat production in developing countries, where growing populations need more nutritious food.”
The bottom line is the cattle industry has been made to look as though it is causing massive amounts of global warming or climate change. In reality, however, skipping beef in the Western world will have little impact on climate change.