Among the many measures introduced at the start of the 2023 legislative session, one sure to spark debate will be Legislative Bill 9 sponsored by state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue.
LB 9 would, if passed, clamp down on so-called “dark money” groups that sponsor political advertising, especially prior to elections. The measure would force disclosures about issue-related, noncandidate spending that has been regularly seen on the airwaves in recent years.
Not surprisingly, there are supporters and opponents of the measure, both with valid and reasonable arguments.
Sen. Blood and Jack Gould of Common Cause Nebraska would like to see LB 9 passed in order to force identification of those who contribute financially to the groups that then sponsor the advertising.
The senator argues that voters should be able to learn who spent money on a political race, so they can ask why. “This is about accountability,” she has said. Mr. Gould says disclosure would arm members of the public with the tools to weigh for themselves why someone is funding a particular political message against a candidate or ballot initiative.
On the other side are those who point out that some donors have good reasons for wanting to stay anonymous — those who own and operate businesses, for example.
“The effect of such disclosure has resulted in the harassment and intimidation of donors to groups that are disfavored by the media and the ‘cancel culture,’ ” said Sandy Danek of Nebraska Right to Life.
Jessica Shelburn of Americans for Prosperity — which is one of the “dark money” groups in question — said her concerns are that government should be committed to “making it easier, not harder” for people to participate in the electoral process. The provisions of LB 9, she has said, might also limit discourse and undermine free speech.
From our perspective, who is donating is not as important an issue to resolve as is focusing on the content of the advertisements.
Some — not all — of the political ads seen before an election do fit the definition of “attack ads.” They feature the worst possible photographs of candidates; take out of context a prior vote a candidate made; and suggest a candidate may be taking an extremist position on an issue in the race.
We believe it’s appropriate for voters to be made aware of candidates’ past votes, stances or comments on issues. We believe it’s appropriate for the pros and cons of ballot issues to be fully examined and discussed.
But we would suggest that it’s the responsibility of the individuals who help pay for this kind of political advertising to insist and demand that it be done responsibly. Threaten to withdraw or withhold contributions if the advertisements go too far.
If that could happen, it would seem to be a better way to address this issue than LB 9.