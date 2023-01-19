Among the many measures introduced at the start of the 2023 legislative session, one sure to spark debate will be Legislative Bill 9 sponsored by state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue.

LB 9 would, if passed, clamp down on so-called “dark money” groups that sponsor political advertising, especially prior to elections. The measure would force disclosures about issue-related, noncandidate spending that has been regularly seen on the airwaves in recent years.

Not surprisingly, there are supporters and opponents of the measure, both with valid and reasonable arguments.

Sen. Blood and Jack Gould of Common Cause Nebraska would like to see LB 9 passed in order to force identification of those who contribute financially to the groups that then sponsor the advertising.

The senator argues that voters should be able to learn who spent money on a political race, so they can ask why. “This is about accountability,” she has said. Mr. Gould says disclosure would arm members of the public with the tools to weigh for themselves why someone is funding a particular political message against a candidate or ballot initiative.

On the other side are those who point out that some donors have good reasons for wanting to stay anonymous — those who own and operate businesses, for example.

“The effect of such disclosure has resulted in the harassment and intimidation of donors to groups that are disfavored by the media and the ‘cancel culture,’ ” said Sandy Danek of Nebraska Right to Life.

Jessica Shelburn of Americans for Prosperity — which is one of the “dark money” groups in question — said her concerns are that government should be committed to “making it easier, not harder” for people to participate in the electoral process. The provisions of LB 9, she has said, might also limit discourse and undermine free speech.

From our perspective, who is donating is not as important an issue to resolve as is focusing on the content of the advertisements.

Some — not all — of the political ads seen before an election do fit the definition of “attack ads.” They feature the worst possible photographs of candidates; take out of context a prior vote a candidate made; and suggest a candidate may be taking an extremist position on an issue in the race.

We believe it’s appropriate for voters to be made aware of candidates’ past votes, stances or comments on issues. We believe it’s appropriate for the pros and cons of ballot issues to be fully examined and discussed.

But we would suggest that it’s the responsibility of the individuals who help pay for this kind of political advertising to insist and demand that it be done responsibly. Threaten to withdraw or withhold contributions if the advertisements go too far.

If that could happen, it would seem to be a better way to address this issue than LB 9.

Tags

In other news

Looking back, we’ve learned squat

Looking back, we’ve learned squat

Following is an account you may have already heard, but it’s worth repeating. Truth be told, it speaks volumes about a transition in process — from traditional norms of human behavior dating to decades past, to aspects of life as we’ve come to know it in the new century.

Reasons for appointment — Gov. Jim Pillen

LINCOLN — I had the opportunity last week to appoint Nebraska’s next U.S. senator, former Gov. Pete Ricketts. Only five times in our state’s history has a governor had this privilege. The process was not one that I took lightly. More than 110 applications were received, and nine candidates i…

Double standards — Terry Spence

STANTON — Joe Biden’s trip to the border was a joke. He should have gone unannounced. Instead, the city of El Paso cleaned up its act, removing the tents and refuse in anticipation of the president’s arrival. The officials of El Paso took him to areas where there are no crossings of migrants…

Cleaning Biden’s dirty garage

Cleaning Biden’s dirty garage

Don’t worry, America. Big Media will never let Joe Biden get away with illegally taking classified documents from the White House in 2016 and stashing them at his office and in his garage next to his Corvette.

Motives questioned — Jon Decker

WASHINGTON, D.C. — AARP Nebraska State President Suzan DeCamp’s piece touting the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a disingenuous regurgitation of her organization’s attempt to twist the truth around the law. Never mind that her letter’s opening is nearly identical to an article written by A…